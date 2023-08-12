‘Don’t worry about a thing’: Neymar Jr’s message after not being called up for PSG’s first game of the season

Official Spanish Luis Enrique will not have Brazilian Neymar Jr or Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in PSG plans for the 2023-2024 season of European football, as both were not included in the list of twenty called for the first leg of Ligue 1.

PSG will open the 2023-2024 season at home against Lorient amid a turbulent situation at the Parc des Princes.as the Mbappe situation becomes increasingly under wraps as the striker wants to fulfill his contract from Paris for free, but the club are doing their best to have the striker leave this summer.

Worse is the situation with the Brazilian Neymar Jr., who moved to PSG from Barcelona as the most expensive signing in the history of football (more than 243 million dollars). and that, unfortunately, he did not live up to the expectations of the club or his own, as one of the things he said upon arriving in Paris was that he wanted to win the Champions League with the Paris team.

The Brazilian striker has a contract until 2027, but his future is far from Paris. as he has been training separately from the group since pre-season began, something the striker seems to have learned by now.

From the same gym in the sports town of PSG, Neymar posted on his Instagram account a story in which he trains to the rhythm of the “Three Birds”.a Bob Marley song to send a clear message about your current situation.

“Don’t worry about a thing mom because I’ll be standing” aside when you check it out, ohBut don’t worry about anything, don’t worry about anything, mama, because I’ll be standing by. When they check it out, oh)“This was the piece that Neymar chose to set his story to music.

Thus it seems that the Brazilian is showing his intention to continue to show his worth as a player despite going through a delicate situation at the French club.

Keep reading:

– End of cycle at Barcelona: Frenchman Ousmane Dembele has signed with Paris Saint-Germain for the next five seasons.

– “The club is above the players”: Luis Enrique hopes that the romance between Kylian Mbappe and PSG will be resolved

– Reports: Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti will not count for Luis Enrique’s PSG in the 2023-2024 season.