Dr. Mariela Brito spoke about the so-called “acute pharyngitis” and gave recommendations

This morning Dr Mariela Brito Director of the Epidemiology Department of Chubut Province (MP2810), spoke to FM del Viento about a misnamed “acute pharyngitis”.

He pointed out the importance of being able to bring peace of mind to families, especially those with small children, “Streptococcus pyogenes has been around for centuries, it is a pathology that has an effective treatment, surely not one of us has had holm oak with plaques and, shall we say, the most common bacterial cause.”

The erroneous name “acute pharyngitis”.

clarified that “What has captured our attention since late 2022 is the severity of this type of bacteria.”However, he pointed out thatThis is not acute pharyngitis, one of the most common pathologies in winter. We have a surveillance system and we are constantly notifying.”

the doctor pointed out that “It is important to bring peace of mind to families, and that is very, very rare.“.

the doctor explained that “It is not necessarily that Chubutes is in 3rd place in Argentina among the rest of the country’s jurisdictions, rather we have a monitoring system for this event that is currently effective and that we are all very sensitive, so we report all cases and we don’t miss anything, so to speak”

However, he pointed out that “of course there are cases in the Rio Negro, Neuquen, and perhaps he does not report them in the same way as Chubut.”

He also highlighted the health team’s efforts in the face of this follow-up. “It is very positive that part of the health team’s effort is to see what happens with this event, to investigate, to send samples of these severe infections to Malbran to determine if there are any changes in the bacteria that have arisen since the pandemic.” ..

doctor pointed out thatWhile there is nothing new, it is worth mentioning the latest National Epidemiological Bulletin, they did not find any genetic changes in his constitution that make him more virulent., that is, it is more harmful, so for now responds very well to antibiotics sensitive“.

“We have 13 registered cases. Let’s not lose the scale of the event”also stressed that reported cases “They have normal characteristics and they had a normal evolution, they improved quickly, they responded to the antibiotic.”

recommendations

the doctor indicated that as a preventive measure “If I have respiratory symptoms, do not self-medicate, see a doctor, I am sick, do not attend social events, school or work to cut the chains of transmission.”

He emphasized the importanceFrequent handwashing with soap and water is a measure that sounds repetitive or automatic but is actually a highly effective strategy for reducing systemic disease.”.

Keep our children’s vaccination schedule up to date and up to date.