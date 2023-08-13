Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood and reasons not to miss the horror movie

Demeter’s Last Voyage, or Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood in Spanish, it is a new Dracula story that ties directly into the events of the film by Francis Ford Coppola, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

He is the director of a vampire movie Andrzej Øvredalwhich was behind the disturbance Jane Doe’s Autopsy, Troll Hunter, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (written and produced by Guillermo del Toro) and tells a classic vampire story with gothic and macabre elements.

History Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood takes us to sea, following the crew of a ship carrying a mysterious cargo, which becomes the result of a serious danger that breaks out on board, from which no one can escape, because outside the ship the waves can kill anyone.

The horror movie kicks off on August 17 in Mexico, and this is one horror movie that definitely needs to be on the radar.

Cast

In addition to Øvredal as director, the film features several well-known actors.

The cast consists of liam cunninghamwho played David Seaworth in Game of Thrones, David dastmalchianwho appeared in movies like The Dark Knight and Dune, transition francisactress of The Nightingale and The Fall (who also played Lyanna Stark on Game of Thrones), and Corey Hawkinswhom we’ve seen before in projects like BlackkKlansman, Kong: Skull Island, and Straight Outta Compton.

In addition, the movie has Javier bottle that according to bumperis a key factor why Dracula looks so brutal in this movie. Botet played huge monsters in the film, such as the tramp in It and the Crooked Man in The Conjuring 2.

Part of a classic novel

Like in the famous movie dracula With Francis Ferry Coppola, Demeter’s Last Journey It is based on the famous novel by Bram Stoker, but this part contains a special and very important chapter to understand how everything happens in Dracula’s story.

This story is in captain’s log, which is chapter 7 of the 1897 novel. This chapter is narrated by John Seward, a doctor who runs a psychiatric hospital in England, where he meets a man named Renfield who seems completely insane and disturbed.

Seward also receives a series of documents from a ship called Demeter where Captain Petreius relates a series of events that occurred during his journey across the Black Sea to England. The captain talks about the mysterious cargo they are carrying, the mysterious disappearance of many of their crew members, and a mysterious presence on board the ship.

A terrifying version of Dracula

Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood shows how it is dracula He arrives in England aboard the ship Demeter, but here he is still not the elegant vampire Gary Oldman played in the 90s, but a dark, mysterious and terrifying creature that strikes fear among the crew and gives them the worst nightmares.

He is a vampire who is more like a monster, but he also uses a lot of psychological elements to play with his victims on a journey that becomes increasingly dangerous and desperate.

A film seeking authenticity

Øvredal he said bumper that their intention was to create a realistic story, so they decided to build real sets, including a ship and a monster that uses elements such as body language to create more fear.

The director also knew that the timing of the monster reveal was crucial to further increase the suspense and sense of horror, so he took a similar approach to Guillermo del Toro’s Monsters, relying on Botet to create an attractive vampire inside a ship they built from scratch, thinking that the real set may be more effective in some cases.

The film tries to achieve the atmosphere dark, gothic and classicmoving away from modern versions of vampires to stick more to what Bram Stoker has in his book.