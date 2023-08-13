Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer and all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles anime – Film News

In connection with the latest film about heroes in shells, Mutant Chaos, we are looking at the constant feedback that has existed between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and some animated films from Japan.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. has enjoyed great success over the past three decades, not only in its homeland, the United States, but also in countries around the world. But of all the countries that have embraced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s probably not surprising that Japan – home to brilliant directors like Akira Kurosawa, Hayao Mizaki, Naomi Kawase and Hirokazu Kore-eda – may have gotten crazier. them than in any other country.

The TMNT brand enjoyed huge success during the heyday of the 90s in the country of films such as Rashomon, Spirited Away, Confectionery in Tokyo And family businessand while several modern adaptations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (including films directed by Michael Bay and starring Megan Fox) have failed to win back that audience, The history of the brand in Japan is interesting not only for what was created around the four green brothers, but also for the trace that he left in some anime.

One of the elements he found fascinating about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Koyoharu Gotoge (manga creator demon slayer) had an emphasis on special abilities. In both franchises, the main characters have unique abilities. The demon slayer characters use special fighting techniques to counter the demons, while Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are proficient in ninja skills such as kenjutsu and bōjutsu, as well as wield various weapons.

in the world dragon ball, Goku, the protagonist of the TV series, is always ready for a fight, and similarly, Miguel Angel is a reptilian ninja who will never stop helping his brothers when they need it. In addition, there are teacher-student dynamics in both universes. IN dragon ballcharacters like Goku and Gohan are trained by masters like Master Roshi and Piccolo, and in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Splinter acts as a mentor and guide.

In recent days, in connection with the premiere Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos (which you can watch at Cinemex Macroplaza, Cinemex Parque Delta and many other cinemas in the country), a link that may have surprised some viewers how important this is Attack on Titan in film production Seth Rogen and under the guidance Geoff Rowe. Without saying much so as not to spoil the movie, the anime first appears when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go to April’s (Ayo Edebiri) school and Donnie (Mika Abby) sees the name written on someone’s locker and being a fan anime, he is glad that there are other children with the same tastes.

The latter shows that while Eastman and Laird’s work was very well covered in Japan at the time, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles now decide to express their love for anime. The presence and abundance of platforms makes it easier than ever to follow new shows that are being broadcast in Japan. Likewise, there are many major celebrities who openly express their admiration for this medium and how it inspires them (for example, Samuel L. Jackson produced African samurai and even Michael B. Jordan explicitly referenced the anime when he did believe 3).