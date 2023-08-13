Drake Bell returns to Mexico and pleases Chilango with an intimate show

With a capacity of 2 thousand people standing, Drake Bell He joined the carousel of concerts in August in Mexico City and was not going to miss the opportunity to charm even a part of his loving audience in the capital.

The rocker became famous thanks to the series in which he starred from 2004 to 2007, called “Drake and Josh“, three years that took Nickelodeon in Mexico to form a pop culture icon that was boosted by trips to the country where he solidified his connection with the Hispanic public.

Some of the songs he performed live this Friday refer to this aspect of being an actor, such as songs like “Found a way”, the series’ classic theme, and others like “Soul man” or “I know” . “, who also sang during his repertoire for a little over an hour in the depths of the capital.

During this time, Drake devoted himself to giving himself completely to his audience, and in a leopard-print shirt, he began to elicit screams of “know!”, which are likely to hint at photos leaked two years ago in which he was seen completely naked. . . .

But in his entire show, the song that captivated the most was his cover of “La camisa negra,” a song by the Juanes that Drake interprets as if he was born in Colombia, never wavering in his Spanish pronunciation.

Other covers were added to this, such as the Elvis Presley original “Suspicious Minds”, which Drake prepared during the soundcheck, according to what he said during the show, and the song “Something”, written by George Harrison for The Abbey Road. Beatle.

After other songs such as “Makes Me Happy”, “Leaving”, “It’s Never Over”, Drake made a fake ending in which a little over a thousand people in the Condesa Hipódromo building chanted his name, demanding another song in which the American the singer finally offered to say goodbye.

But the last goodbye came on the outskirts of the building when the singer left the place in a car followed by fans through the streets, he still stopped at a traffic light on Avenida Insurgentes Sur to say goodbye to photos and a smile. on his face, the face of his chilango audience.