Drake Bell’s new album reflects his new path

MEXICO CITY (AP). After years in the entertainment industry, Drake Bell knows that Hollywood is not what it seems. His latest song “Going Away” says just that.

“It expresses what it’s like to live in the spotlight and want to take a moment to have a little privacy and live a normal life for a while,” he said in an interview in Mexico City, where he performed at a concert.

“Glitter and glamour are just a facade, and reality is a stark contrast.”

“We create in our minds what we believe in, and sometimes it turns out that it is not, and it has a price in your spirit, in your mind and in your emotions,” he added.

“Going Away” is the first song from his next album to be mixed and mastered after he’s done all the recording. The album does not yet have a release date, but he has announced that he plans to release it before the end of the year and that it will be named after his current tour: “Non-Stop Flight”.

Bell said the release was delayed because “I can’t stop writing songs and putting them on the album.”

“Things happen all the time in my life, and I have to sit down and write about it,” said the singer-songwriter, who assured he could keep making music forever.

But for now, he decided to cut it down to 15 songs, and leave the rest for the next album.

At his concert at the Auditorio BB he was accompanied by a full orchestra and planned to play some of these fresh tunes. “It will be interesting to play these new songs and see what people think,” he said.

Bell has described his new album as a mixture of rockabilly, pop, rock ‘n’ roll, punk, ballads, original songs and even a bit of reggaeton combined in a genre he calls “space pop”.

“Boom! It’s like a heavenly experience, like you’re going to the stars, like you’re going to outer space when you hear that, because there’s a lot going on there,” he said.

In April, things were very different for Bell, who made headlines for being missing and endangered by family members in Florida.

“I was going through an emotional time doing some things at home and unfortunately I was in a different entity, talking to my family and expressing what I felt, what I was worried about,” he said.

“Accidentally, when I got to my hotel, I left my mobile phone in the car, I went upstairs, it was very late, and I went to bed. My family called and called and texted me but couldn’t get through because I was sleeping. They were very concerned, and you can read the rest on the Internet. But it was good.”

Bell noted that he went through a difficult period, but as an artist he perceives it in a positive way, as he can express it through his art.

“Over the past year, I have learned a lot about how to ask for help, reach out to friends and family, and how to deal with the challenges I have been facing,” she said.

Among the things that have helped him feel better are working on a new album, the company of loved ones, therapy (“it’s great,” he said), and the opportunity to perform live.

“Having fans who support you at all times, who don’t just take the headlines, but filter the nonsense that surrounds me and other artists to get to the truth,” he said. “It gives me a boost of energy and hope.”

Another thing that makes him feel good is Mexico, the country where he recorded one of his music videos and to which he dedicated songs with lyrics in Spanish, such as “Fuego Lento” and “Diosa”, whose videos he took the opportunity to withdraw. on this visit to the country

“I would like to live in Mexico, I think I will be between California, Florida and Mexico,” he said. “It would be great to be able to come here without a suitcase and have everything in my house.”