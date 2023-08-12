Drama of Cubans with chronic kidney failure: “Every day I fight for my life”

In 2018, Héctor Lazaro González Aguirre’s only kidney stopped working. Until that moment, he was unaware of a condition that would put his life in danger. Now he is 39 years old and, in order to survive, he must be connected to a hemodialysis machine. But the consistent use of catheters caused him a series of complications that prevented him from completing his treatment. “Soon I won’t be able to get hemodialysis,” we read on the platform GoFundMe in which several friends started fundraising so that he could be treated outside of Cuba.

Hector is a journalist. Cuban. From Alamar. He says the arrival of his illness at a stressful moment in his professional career was very unexpected. He was treated at the Institute of Nephrology in Havana, where he spent almost three months in intensive care, but experts were unable to find out the causes of his condition. He did not have symptoms of other diseases that could have consequences.

Hector called for help not now. IN October 2022, various media echoed him. video posted on Facebook asking for emergency care and alternative treatment for the end stage chronic kidney disease he suffers from. From that moment it became known about the critical situation of the Cuban journalist. A year after recording, he continues to wait.

Those who have known him since his days at the Faculty of Communications know of his perseverance and also share his pain. Several former university classmates living outside of Cuba have mobilized social media so that he can leave the country on a humanitarian visa and receive the medical care he needs. One of the few options for his case is to join a program of peritoneal dialysis (PD) — a treatment that uses the lining of a patient’s stomach or abdomen to filter blood inside the body — but there are currently insufficient funds in Cuba for the treatment. .

“I could say a lot about Hector, but the most important thing for me is that he has always been an example of perseverance, perseverance and faith. Hector began studying journalism at the University of Havana at the age of 25. Not because he had time to think or go, but because he worked as a welder in the port. Hector made his career without a computer and lived in Alamar. Many times he was the last to leave the college computer lab at almost midnight, only to return to class the next morning.“, wrote journalist Monica Baro on her Facebook profile.

Official data from the Ministry of Health (MINSAP) refer that in 2021 more than 4,500 patients were on chronic hemodialysis and only about 80 were receiving peritoneal dialysis. At that time, about 1,000 people were living with kidney transplants. Frequent complaints on social media point to deteriorating care for these patients as a result of the worsening crisis in the Cuban healthcare system.

In September 2022, user Dalgier Moliner commented article from touch What “work was done with glass syringes in hepatitis positive patients»; and what was also “services with leaks (…) and there was no way to indicate that the inputs (came) at the right time“. He also highlighted low availability of gloves and disinfectants.

This was stated by the Minister of Health of Cuba, Jose Angel Portal Miranda. recognized During the most recent assessment of the sector in 2022, there was a shortage of medicines and low coverage of medical supplies, which directly affected health services. He added that the increase in problems in the technological infrastructure, obsolescence and equipment breakdown were added to the above.

Hector’s life now depends on the solidarity of those who have joined call fundraising to support their right to decent treatment. The 21 catheters that were used on him severely damaged his vascular system, his main veins are clogged, and dialysis is not possible along this route. In Cuba, he has no options left, and time is against him.

In that connection you can find indications and the possibility of cooperation with your process of leaving the country and treatment abroad.

“In order to solve my problem more urgently, I decided to explore the possibility of a PD program abroad. To this end, I have decided to apply for humanitarian visa for the United States. Skipping a few weeks of treatment would have been a direct risk to my life.“, Hector said in a statement.

Other similar cases

In July 2023, Cuban doctor Camilo Manuel Oliva Fajardo condemned through a Facebook post, the state of abandonment he was subjected to as a patient with kidney failure for several years; a situation that increasingly reduces its “quality and life time”.

“I need help with hemodialysis medications as I am faced with a lack of them every week and (no) solution,” said the Cuban doctor, who claims to be living with “the last arteriovenous fistula, without the possibility of any other course.”

Roberto Borges Leal, a man from Camaguey with this disease, warned in March 2023 about problems with the hemodialysis service in the hospital of this city and the impossibility of treatment for several days. “They say there are no dialyzers, no treatment units, it’s so important that it’s for life,” Roberto said.

On the other hand, in April 2023 independent media kunet warned about dozens of cases of hepatitis C infection in two Holguin hospitals due to violations of biosecurity measures during the hemodialysis procedure. There have been no official statements regarding the facts yet.

Social media is once again becoming a place of exposure to draw attention to critical cases that would otherwise not be known. In May 2023, a Cuban father committed called to save the life of her daughter, she was hospitalized in a medical institution on the island. “I need a permanent pediatric hemodialysis catheter for my daughter in Cuba (…) and it is not available,” she said in the absence of the device.

Mailin Rueda Cevila is also applying for a humanitarian visa for her 9-year-old son with end-stage renal disease. The child Juan Ernesto Benítez Rueda is to be treated with hemodialysis three times a week for three hours in Santiago de Cuba. —mother explained to video distribution in social networks— and two years ago he was ready for transplantation from a living donor.

“His father is compatible with him and he is going to donate a kidney to him. The country does not have sufficient conditions for an operation of this magnitude,” said Mailin, who also organized the gathering money to support the procedure for leaving the island. Here they can know their history and help the family.

More nephrology patients in Cuba

Dr. Remberto Cruz Pérez, specialist in nephrology and head of this service at the Provincial General Hospital “Camilo Cienfuegos” in Sancti Spiritus, explained in July 2023, it was reported to the provincial media that in Cuba “a greater number of patients are on hemodialysis” and that only 6% (approximately) of those who remained on kidney therapy had received peritoneal dialysis and kidney transplant. He noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of these medical procedures has decreased. Similarly, Jorge Pordíguez, director of investment at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged “the increase in cases of kidney failure in Cuba and the difficulty in transporting patients to provincial capitals for treatment.”

According to one note official, published in May 2022, the French agency provided a loan to run 332 hemodialysis machines in 56 national health institutions. In January 2023 he advertising inclusion of 9 hemodialysis facilities thanks to an agency loan. The services were to be put into operation in the first half of the year. So far it has been distributed, only one has been opened new service of this type in Consolación del Sur, Pinar del Río.

Cuban public discourse links shortcomings in kidney care to the impact of US sanctions against the Cuban government. In the case of hemodialysis, Remberto Cruz stated that “artificial kidneys are imported from European countries”, a technology “that if the blockade did not exist, it could be bought in the United States and have a lower cost in terms of transportation.” ”

The specialist from Sancti Spiritus also emphasized that most of the equipment, disposable items and medicines are imported. In this sense, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, recognized The MINSAP balance sheet states that “lack of foreign exchange income hinders progress in (…) the acquisition of resources that guarantee the health needs of the population.”

Although public spending on health is one of the largest items in the annual state budget, since 2014 investments in health and social care —this is what ensures the creation of new capacities, the maintenance of existing ones and the purchase of new equipment— This is no more than 3.6% of the total national investment (according to official data, this figure was reached in 2016). In 2020, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, investment in the sector barely reached 0.9% of the total, with the category including hotel construction jumping to 45.6%.

In this regard, complaints on social networks and requests for international assistance have become more frequent so that patients with complex or advanced diseases can be treated in other countries. Fundraising among Cuban exiles, the possibility of obtaining a humanitarian visa and cooperation with non-governmental organizations become the only alternative for those who cannot find the medical care they need in the country.

This is the path they’re on now Hector Gonzalez Aguirre and John Ernest Benitez, two Cubans with terminal stage of chronic renal failure without the possibility of treatment on the island. Looking outside, for both, the only certainty.