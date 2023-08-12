Dramatic! Australia win on penalties and eliminate France

Australia is entitled to semi-final Women’s World Cup 2023, winning France in a dramatic 7-6 penalty shoot-out, which was achieved after the match and extra time ended in a goalless draw.

The Matildas advanced to the semi-finals of the Universal for the first time and shattered the dream of France, which made it to that round in 2011 in Germany. Four years ago, when the galas were hosts, they also lost in the quarter-finals to later champions, USA (1-2), who came back from behind with two penalties converted by Megan Rapino.

Australia next Wednesday in the semi-finals will meet with the winner of the match England-Colombia. Another spot in the final will go to Tuesday’s duel between Spain and Sweden, who eliminated the Netherlands and Japan respectively.

After a balanced match with chances on both goals but no success against the goalkeepers, it took at least twenty maximum penalties to decide this draw.