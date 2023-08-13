Draw in Caleta Olivia: Marcelo Rosales brought joy to boxing

The day has come: at the Municipal Stadium in the city of Caleta Olivia, a dispute has begun for the federal women’s football cup between the champion teams of the Northern Football League, Marcelo Rosales as a representative and the Southern Football League with the Atlético Box Gallegos River club. .

Residents of the capital set off on Thursday to have time to rest and prepare for this first crossing. The points on the line were the most important, as the local Marcelo Rosales needed to win by taking advantage of this condition, and that is how they planned the game. For those who were led by Fabian Reyes, the addition was a goal because the final match will take place on 19 August at the Pichon Guatti stadium in Río Gallegos.

The match went back and forth. Two formations offered play, and in the beginning it was all in midfield. After minutes of practice, they put forward lines to move towards the goals. The lines of defense were attentive, as were the individual brands.

At the 23rd minute of the first half, Antonela Gonzalez opened the scoring, causing jubilation in the guests’ bank. At the 30th minute, it was Jimena Ojeda who knew how to get to the opposite zone and thus change the situation. Marite Atencio was the one who made the discount and they basically closed the first chapter.

In addition, with two minutes left, captain Luciana Vidal leveled the situation to calm down the celebration of the visit and thus closed this first confrontation with a draw.

Equipment

Marcelo RosalesCast: Lucia Morales, Sabrina Paredes, Romina Masa, Maite Carabajal, Vanesa Ibanez, Lourdes Soto, Saul Rollan, Karina Cabrera, Diana Carrizo, Luciana Vidal, Tiziana Arismendi, Ani Vargas, Diana “Lali” Carrizo, Valeria Poblete, Laura Neira and Marite Attention. Coaching staff: DT Bruno Rodriguez and Claudio Reynoso.

Sports boxing clubCast: Marianela Seron, Camila Caballero, Beatriz Vazquez, Yamila Salcedo, Valentina Ibanez, Sabrina Velasquez, Josefina Ordonez, Paloma Ibanez, Antonella Gonzalez, Ximena Ojeda, Juliana Urquiza, Camila Ruiz, Mayra Poblete, Nayara Baamonde, Ariana Duarte, Marisol Rodriguez, E join Mereles, Lucia Paez and Fiorella Acosta. Coaching staff: Fabian Reyes, Pablo Aroca, Juan Oviedo, Carlos Holguin and Eduardo Kaiser.