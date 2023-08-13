Dua Lipa sued for over $20 million for using tape

In the rapidly changing world of music, the intersection of artistic creation and copyright protection is a minefield of legal disputes.

One of the most noteworthy cases is the lawsuit against Dua Lipa. The controversy revolves around the alleged misuse of artist Bosco Kante’s recording.

In this latest lawsuit, filed July 31, Kante claims Dua Lipa and Warner Music Group violated copyright laws by illegally using his “talk box” recording in several remixes of the song, Billboard explains.

According to The Guardian Kante seeks over $20 million for alleged violation. He claims that the creators of the song did not have the right to include his recording in subsequent remixes of the song.

These include the popular version with the rapper slut and another with “The Blessed Madonna” with Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Who is Bosco Kante?

This artist has been recognized for his “talk box” skills and has shared his talents with renowned musicians such as Kanye West and Big Boy.

This is a device that changes the sound of an instrument and gives it speech qualities. In 2014, he founded the ElectroSpit company, which offers its own digital version of this device.

Other requirements

Reggae band Artikal Sound System stated that the singer took the bulk of the song from their 2017 track “Live Your Life”.

However, this case was dismissed in June 2023 after a judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove that Dua Lipa had access to the previous song.

Another lawsuit filed by songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer is still pending. These composers claim that Dua Lipa copied the tune from one of her lesser-known songs, “Wiggle and Giggle All Night”.