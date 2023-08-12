Dybala prepares in the best possible way for the season with a personalized workforce; tomorrow I can return to group work

Two years ago, his training was derailed in the middle of a trip due to a left thigh strain, and last season he landed late in Portugal, so Albufeira, where the Giallorossi pre-season took place, is exactly on July 18th. . However, this season, Paulo Dybala has finally started working from scratch, training completely from scratch, making him even more striking and important to Roma than he has been in the past twelve months.. And almost everyone knows how much the Romans, especially today, depend on Dybala.

But there’s more, and that’s another part of Dybala, personal, with a dedicated team that his entourage has built around him to allow him to perform at his best and minimize his risk of injury (in recent seasons for example, Paulo has missed a total of 17 games due to physical issues, including muscle problems and injury stoppages), in addition to allowing him to stay in optimal shape for as long as possible, he assures this Thursday La Gazetta dello Sport.

So, Paulo apparently works every day at Trigoria, but he doesn’t stop, he also does some work on his own, many times with a gym coach who has always accompanied him since he played in Palermowho just arrived in Italy. A person with great confidence in a personalized team that also includes two physiotherapists, a nutritionist, an osteopath and a chef. In a word, a special staff created to make it easier and more pleasant for the Argentinean talent.

A system that, in fact, Dybala had already experienced in Turin during the Juventus days, and which he has now decided to offer again in the capital, in his second season in the yellow and red kit. After all, Paulo began working on his physique and athleticism (including at the level of preventive work) back in the USA, in Miami, during the summer holidays, followed by his trusted muscleman Julio Cesar Murillo. , who also worked with Paul Pogba many times, but not only (among his clients are also Falcao, Quintero, Rojo and other players).

In recent days, Dybala has been training individually. Roma met yesterday in Trigoria on the second working day of the week and ahead of Saturday’s friendly match in Albania against Partizani Tirana. Paulo Dybala dropped out of the group session.

The Argentine faced the muscle overload he experienced against Toulouse last Sunday, but he could get back to work tomorrow with the rest of the group. In fact, post-match tests did not reveal any cause for concern, and the player preferred to do individual lessons in the hall, so as not to risk a relapse.