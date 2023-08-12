Eden Hazard between retirement and three offers to continue football

The future of the Belgian player is unknown after the termination of the contract with Real Madrid.

After termination of the contract with real Madrid June 3 last yearEden Hazard he has completely retired from the transfer market and continues to work as a free agent. The Belgian player has several offers for next season but is also considering retiring from professional football at the age of 32. One of the first directions Azar is looking at is the MLS, a league that will place high stakes for a player. In fact, the Belgian turned down an offer from Inter Miami and another interested party was the Vancouver Whitecaps, but there was no response from the player.

Another option that entices Hazard is to go to Brazil. Botafogo would be the team that got the player the most attention, and at the time club owner John Textor unsuccessfully tried to turn him on.

Sources close to the club have mentioned to Diario AS that no new offer has been made for the Belgian at the moment.

Finally, there is an opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia, although the club that offered their services has not been disclosed.

Finally, if he doesn’t find a team, Hazard is considering ending his career, but this is a distant option, as the player believes there are several opportunities to play again and get back to a decent level.

