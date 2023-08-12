educate and prevent

Data from the Ministry of Health of Sinaloa show that since last year, when the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic began to decline, the subject has seen an increase in sexually transmitted diseases.

After the lockdown, which forced social distancing to avoid contracting the coronavirus, it was time for a more relaxed attitude, including protection during sexual contact, and this had its consequences.

And although last year there were reports of an increase in cases of infection, for example, syphilis and HIV, what is happening this year in the state should be of concern not only to health authorities, but also to families.

Today, a little over half a year later, the cases presented show a bigger trend than in 2023, and this shows that something is being done wrong.

Firstly, it concerns education, mainly of the younger generation: they are not informed about how to avoid contracting venereal diseases, which can threaten their lives.

The second has to do with the dissemination of information by the health authorities concerned with the dissemination, prevention and treatment of these cases, because although there seems to be more access to information today, the results are that it is not being used. .

And the third has to do with misinformation about these infections, as there has been a relaxation towards preventive methods, because today there are drugs that help protect the sick, but it has not been understood that this does not minimize the risks, especially when you are in an immunosuppressive state, that is with fewer protective forces than the body needs.

Always being informed and taking appropriate preventive measures will be better than facing a condition that at the moment, if poorly treated or neglected, can take life. You must be informed, you must guide and responsibly prevent avoidable diseases.