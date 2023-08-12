Eiza González wears an outfit consisting of skinny jeans and trendy cowboy boots

Eiza Gonzalez usually shows what they are classic clothes wear more than one season. Among these pieces slim denim are among his favourites. Although this model jeans Skinny jeans continue to feature minimally in fashion weeks as baggy jeans have taken their place, the Mexican woman refuses to give up the jeans that best suit her personality and style. This has been demonstrated again in the photograph that Mexican designer Alfredo Martínezhe shared with her.

Since his television debut, The actress Eiza Gonzalez He only climbed to the highest echelons of Hollywood, proving that his career in front of the cameras knew no bounds. An achievement that, apart from cinema, was also reflected in various projects in which he participates. One of the most recent was his foray as tequila ambassador Casa Azulthe brand for which it was placed as an image.

And nothing made more sense than doing it with a look created by a designer from Jalisco: a red dress, another multi-colored one and a black jumpsuit. Although, having shared the experience of working together, the actress was seen in basic wardrobe set consisting of jeans, a top and shoes that is, from summer to fall.

How to wear skinny jeans and cowboy boots according to Eiza González?

The translator made a combination with some High waisted navy blue skinny jeans. Connected them with classic white top tricot. To complete, he opted for some cowboy boots that after the summer season, they continue to position themselves as Boots in trends for fall-winter 2023. Throughout the season, they have been one of the favorite pieces of celebrity footwear. In fact, a few days ago the model Emily Ratajkowski he was seen in New York with some white cowboy boots With Mexican designer Montserrat Messeguer.

Plugins are important and Eiza Gonzalez he knows. She was wearing square sunglasses and a white hair band. Her look was natural with little makeup and slightly wavy hair. In this way, apart from wearing styling with intricate elements, she showed that sometimes less is more. As long as you have the right clothes.