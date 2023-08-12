El Peruano – Law that promotes access to diagnosis and early treatment of endometriosis in the country – LAW – No. 31868 – LEGISLATIVE AUTHORITY

law no. 31868

LAW PROVIDING ACCESS TO DIAGNOSIS AND EARLY TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS IN THE COUNTRY

Article 1. Object of the Law

This law promotes progressive access to diagnosis and early treatment of endometriosis for patients nationwide to improve the health of women of reproductive age, mitigate the effects of pain, promote emotional, psychological and family health, and mitigate impacts on work and productive lives.

Article 2. Definition of endometriosis

For the purposes of this law, it is specified that endometriosis is a disease characterized by the presence of tissue similar to the endometrium, that is, the lining of the uterine cavity, outside the uterus, which causes a chronic inflammatory reaction that can lead to scar tissue, adhesions, and fibrosis in the area. pelvis and other parts of the body.

Article 3. Early diagnosis and treatment

Insurance fund managers (Iafas) and public and private health care providers (Ipress) are facilitating access to diagnosis and early treatment for patients with endometriosis.

To establish the diagnosis, all patients with chronic pelvic pain, associated or not associated with menstruation and / or infertility, must exclude endometriosis and begin treatment depending on the level of complexity.

Article 4. Endometriosis Provider Units

The state encourages the establishment of highly specialized endometriosis units in Ipressa, headed by an obstetrician-gynecologist, with the highest level of clearance within their jurisdiction.

Article 5. Register of patients with endometriosis

An Endometriosis Patient Registry is being established under the Ministry of Health to monitor, collect, produce and organize data, information and research on patients with endometriosis treated throughout the country in public and private organizations for the development of public policy. .

The register is implemented and administered at the expense of the budget of the Ministry of Health, without requiring additional funds from the state treasury.

Article 6. Consistent implementation of programs for patients with endometriosis

The Ministry of Health, in accordance with its budgetary capacity, is gradually implementing fertility preservation programs or other treatment methods aimed at protecting the sexual and reproductive health of women suffering from endometriosis and other pathologies.

Article 7. Teaching and research

The Ministry of Health is responsible for the promotion, education, training, renewal and specialization of medical personnel who will be responsible for the diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of patients with endometriosis. In addition, it will promote endometriosis research, which contributes to improved diagnosis, treatment, and the development of public health strategies.

ADDITIONAL PROVISION

THE FINAL

ONLY. Approval of sanitary standards

The Ministry of Health will approve, within a period not exceeding one hundred and twenty calendar days from the date of entry into force of this Law, the relevant sanitary and technical standards, taking into account the latest studies and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). Patient associations, academia and other civil society organizations with proven track record are involved in the development or updating of relevant protocols and technical standards.

In Lima, the nineteenth of July, two thousand and twenty-three.

Given at Government House in Lima on the tenth of August in the year two thousand and twenty-three.

