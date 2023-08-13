‘El Potrillo’ caught at Taylor Swift concert

The iconic Mexican artist casually waited outside the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Taylor has been performing for the last six days of his The Eras Tour.

Via TikTok Video Alexander Fernandez outside at one of the concerts Taylor Swift.

Son Vicente Fernandez He was dressed in shorts, sandals, a pastel pink sweatshirt, black glasses and a hat, which was very different from how he presents himself at his concerts.

Although the translator for “Kill ‘Em” tried to go unnoticed, the man recognized him and searched the Internet to confirm that he was indeed famous. “Looks like it’s him, let’s see if it’s Alexander Fernandez“, you can hear in the video.

“Alejandro, I’m your big fan, how are you?” the person recording the video said in English. “He foal” was surprised and reacted kindly, responding with a smile and a thumbs up in greeting.

A fan asked him what his favorite Swift song was, but Alejandro just nodded and smiled and then left.

