elixir of youth for a bright life

Vitamins are essential nutrients for the proper functioning of our body. These organic compounds are found in food and are needed in small but essential amounts for growth, development and health. It is important to note that a balanced and varied diet is the best way to get all the vitamins you need. However, sometimes you may need to take vitamin supplements under the supervision of a doctor. In any case, it is important to recognize the importance of vitamins for maintaining health and optimal functioning of the body.

The role of vitamins in maintaining overall health and well-being

Vitamins play a critical role in maintaining overall health and well-being. These complex organic compounds are essential as they provide the body with important nutrients and help prevent disease. Each vitamin has a specific function in the body and is classified according to its solubility in water or fat.

For example, vitamin A, found in foods such as carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes, mangoes, and dairy products, is essential for vision, the immune system, and skin health, while vitamin C, which we can find in citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and strawberries, as well as vegetables such as peppers and broccoli, are well known for their role in boosting the immune system and protecting against free radicals.

It should be noted that vitamins are not only important for physical health, but also play an important role in mental health. Some, such as vitamin D and vitamin E, have been linked to brain health and the prevention of conditions such as depression. In particular, vitamin E is essential for maintaining brain function and mental health.

As for the vitamin B complex.

First of all, I inform you that it contains vitamins such as B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 ​​(pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folic acid) and B12 (cobalamin). We can see them all in a wide variety of foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy, legumes, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables. However, people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet may find it harder to get enough food. vitamin B12, since this vitamin is not found in plant products in significant quantities. In these cases, vitamin B12 supplementation is recommended to ensure adequate intake and prevent deficiency. Importantly, vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation, nervous system function, and DNA synthesis. Therefore, getting enough vitamin B12 through food or supplements is essential to keep your nervous system functioning properly and producing mood-regulating neurotransmitters—in other words, for a happy life.

When are vitamin supplements needed?

Vitamin supplements, such as B-complex vitamins, contain a combination of various vitamins and minerals in specific doses.. They are designed to supplement the intake of vitamins and minerals we get from food and can be very helpful in certain situations where it is not possible to get enough vitamins and minerals from food. Let’s look at some of them.

Nutritional deficiency. If a certain vitamin or mineral deficiency is detected in the body, vitamin complexes can be used to correct it. For example, if a vitamin D or iron deficiency is diagnosed, a doctor may recommend a multivitamin that contains these nutrients in adequate doses. restrictive diets. As we mentioned in previous paragraphs, if you are on a restrictive diet, such as a vegetarian or vegan diet that excludes animal products, there may be an increased risk of vitamin deficiency, especially vitamin B12. In these cases, vitamin complexes can be an excellent alternative to ensure adequate intake of key nutrients. Increased needs. At certain stages of life, such as pregnancy or lactation, nutritional requirements may increase. In these cases, healthcare providers may recommend vitamin supplements specifically designed for these stages. Poor absorption of nutrients. Some medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal disease or bariatric surgery, affect the absorption of nutrients in the body. In these situations, vitamin complexes are often prescribed to make up for the nutritional deficiencies that have arisen.

