Elon Musk wants to completely disappear from the blue bird

Elon Musk wants to get rid of everything that identifies the social network with the blue bird, will auction articles on Twitter referring to the logo that has identified this social network from the beginning, the sale will take place on September 12 and last for two days, where interested parties can purchase logos, artwork , furniture and artifacts related to the Twitter brand.

The sale will be carried out by the auction house Heritage Global Partners (HGP), which is why the company has published on its website: “Exciting news! Twitter’s rebranded online auction now features a wide range of high-quality assets, including memorabilia, artwork, surplus office assets, luxury furniture, electronics and more.”

Assets to be auctioned

Items will be auctioned from the starting price of $25 until the expected amount is reached. Interested persons can do so via the auction house’s website. It is worth mentioning that the delivery of the objects will take place in the coming months in the offices of X, located in the city of San Francisco in the United States.

Assets include memorabilia, artwork, surplus office equipment, luxury furniture, electronics, and more. These include the Bird logo, @ tags, neon signs, signs and a variety of artwork.

Some of the images that will be up for auction include a viral selfie by American presenter Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Academy Awards and Barack Obama celebrating his re-election.

luxury furniture and electronics

TWITTER OLIVIER DOULIER AFP.jpg 2023 Twitter logo on a mobile phone. OLIVIER DOULIER/AFP

The catalog also includes many sofas and chairs, as well as a multimedia entertainment system, Google Jamboards, Apple and Samsung monitors, video conferencing systems, hundreds of Knoll “swivel chairs”, “Task Chairs”, desks, soft chairs and furniture, NEC projectors, range of TVs and screens, Dolby and Polycom conference speakers, NEC monitors with portable ergonomic stands.

social room kitchen.

Also up for auction will be LA Marzocco coffee machines, commercial blenders and grinders, Manitowoc ice machines and beverage dispensers, Traulsen Kegeradores refrigerators, beverage and air cooling systems, SS preparation tables and other assets.

Interested parties can view the property catalog on the Heritage Global Partners auction house website.

July 24, Elon Musk surprised the world by removing “Larry”, the name of the iconic little blue bird, to replace them x.

Now he’s going to auction everything related to little blue “Larry” to make room for x.

FOUNTAIN: CNN, Heritage Global Partners (HGP)