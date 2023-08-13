Emilia Clarke and the terms of her return to Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen

popular British actress Emily Clarke, was a witness conditions which were presented to return to the series Game of Thrones, with their respective character Daenerys Targaryen. It is no secret to anyone that it was this production that brought her fame.

Despite the fact that her character died last season, there are a few fans and experts who see a possible return of Emilia Clarke in the sequel, which the producer HBO Max getting ready for Game of Thrones.

In this new stage of history you will have harington set reincarnating once more Jon Snow, or rather Aegon Targaryen. Since Daenerys was stabbed by Snow, there are several ways Clarke could reprise her role in a spin-off that doesn’t yet have a release date set.

The first way to be explored would be to bring Clarke’s character back from the dead. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first resurrection to happen in the series as Jon himself was brought back to life by Melisandre,

a red priestess who appeared until the seventh season.

Another way of his appearance would be different flashbacks from previous seasons of Game of Thrones. However, it’s important to know that there’s not much left to show the relationship Jon Snow and Daenerys had in the last season. For this reason, there are few things where this alternative could add any significant value to the program TV version from Harington.

Last, but not crazy, is the idea of ​​Daenerys Targaryen appearing before the bastard Rigid, through dreams, visions or nightmares that torment him for the death of his beloved, the ruler seven kingdoms after falling prey to his thoughts of revenge and madness.

So conditions were created Emily Clarke Come back to game of Thrones with his character Daenerys Targaryen.