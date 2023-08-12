Emilia Clarke has the perfect message for critics

Emily Clarke already has some experience of appearing in series with controversial endings. Recall that she played Daenerys Targaryen IN ‘Game of Thrones’, a series that had a controversial ending that was heavily criticized by fans. More recently, albeit on a smaller scale since the show wasn’t as popular, he came back to be the ending hero did not receive good comments and that was the one in the series Marvel Studios Secret Invasion.

But it seems that criticism has become alien Clarke who even before the premiere of the last episode (or perhaps sensing its reception) already had a message for these fierce critics, assuring them that they do not read what is written on the web and that what they do, they do.

“I don’t read anything and I find it better. Because if people don’t like something I’ve done or some decision the franchise has made, we’ve already done it. There’s not much I can do.”

He bite is an excerpt from an interview conducted as part of talks the actress conducted for the international press. Usually these interviews are given before the show premieres, so it’s practically a life philosophy for Emilia about “Stupid words, deaf ears.”

And despite the criticism that it’s over “Secret Invasion” character to whom Emilia played, Gi’ah, could become a major new character in The MCU. Is it possible Admire bet you’ll show us more than gi’ah in the future?