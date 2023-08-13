Emily Ratajkowski risks and wins with a new copper hair color that would suit us all

No wonder that in the middle of summer we long for a change of appearance, which involves twisting our usual hairstyle, in search of refreshing your hairstyle or a new shade which enhances our newly released tan. The celebrities They were the first to be encouraged to explore new hairstyle horizons, and if not, tell Nicole Kidman with her Jennifer Aniston hairstyle, Paz Vega with her “French bob” or Nicole Ari Parker with her bangs that are waiting for years. Well, now it is Emily Ratajkowski, who surprises us with a new color scheme that we have already signed up for an order with our trusted hairdresser.

Emily Ratajkowski ditched her traditional chocolate hair color for chestnut.Mike Blake

Emily Ratajkowski wears a fashionable copper hair color: the red “copper coin”.

Friend, if the name of this hair color didn’t ring a bell, make room for it, because we assure you, you’ll be hearing a lot about it this year fall-winter 2023. As Mª José Llata, director of Peluquería Llata ​​​​​​Carrera in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria), points out, it is the “trendy tone of the season”. He red-haired “copper coin” by Emily Ratajkowskyfor which he abandoned his traditional chocolate color, consists of a mixture of “copper and caramelto get a mane with lots of light and personality,” says the expert.

Emily Ratajkowski’s new hair color is copper red.Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

But not only that, Emily Ratajkowski also decided to change her hairstyle and the truth is that her choice could not be more successful. “Shows A bangs at the height of the eyebrows, festive and open through the middle in a natural way, which gives it a very fresh look. It is a compliment ideal for strengthening long layers of hairwhich would otherwise look boring. It also emphasizes functions well,” explains Mª José Llata.

The red-haired “copper coin” especially prefers warm skin and dark eyes.Santi / SplashNews.com

Who is Emily Ratajkowski’s auburn hair color good for?

Out of trends, know who favors hair color specific it’s important to hit the nail on the head with your choice of a new tint, whether it’s a dye or an anti-aging highlighter. For this reason, we wanted to ask an expert if this color would suit every skin tone and eye color.

“It’s a tone that offers a lot of versatility because we can play with colder or warmer shades to suit any skin type. I recommend especially for reinforcement warm skin and dark eyesconfirms director Llata ​​Carrera. So, we have another argument in favor of the fashionable copper hair color.

The model has long layered hair with fringe bangs.GTRES

The key to keeping your copper hair color intact

If you want to try a red haired copper coin or currently have a copper hair color this is for you. We couldn’t pass without asking an expert about the keys to maintaining our perfect colorationespecially during the summer months. As such, Mª José Llata ​​tells us that “the downside of copper colors is that they lose their intensity quite easily.”

Care for colored hair is essential so that it does not lose its shine and color.Photo by Paul Siewert on Unsplash

To combat this loss of color, he offers us solutions: “I recommend using Special shampoo for colored hair and try arrange the laundry. Provide plenty of moisture and protection to your hair as well the epidermis is closed and the color doesn’t run away. Avoid using heating devices, and especially in the summer, protect your hair from the sun. We can also refresh the tone color baths or shampoos with pigments“.

Two more trends in hair coloring that will reign this fall-winter 2023

In addition to the copper color of Emily Ratajkowski or the red “copper coin”, there are two other colors that, according to the expert, will dominate the upcoming season. If you want to be the most privileged and stay ahead of the trends, write down these two names: “golden honey shades” and “rich chocolate”.

Joey King is wearing another of the trendy shades, “golden honey shades”.Instagram: @dimitrishair

Hair color “Golden honey shades”

The fashionable blonde already sported by actress Joey King is modeled on “golden reflections and honey which are perfect for keeping your hair glowing in autumn,” emphasizes Mª José Llata. Without a doubt, a shade that adds extra warmth and shine to your hair.

Lily Collins has “rich chocolate” hair.Instagram: @lilyjcollins

“Rich Chocolate” hair color

“AND deep, nuanced brownthat exudes sophistication,” this is how director Llata ​​Carrera defines this tone that already dyes long hair, such as Lily Collins. An elegant color that, depending on the light, can have warm shades such as mahogany or reddish reflections.

After seeing everything coming next season, we can’t wait to try out a new hair color and a whole new look!