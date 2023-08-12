Emma Stone has a haircut that hints at the movie “Spider-Gwen”

A new photo posted by actress Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man) has the community wondering if a Spider-Gwen movie could be a reality.

Nearly a decade after the last appearance Emma Stone How Gwen Stacy in the films of The amazing Spider Man, her new hairstyle rekindled the bond between the actress and the Marvel character. Shared by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, her latest Instagram image shows a haircut that perfectly captures Gwen Stacy’s style in the Spider-Verse movies, especially Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

While the hairstyle alone may not confirm the character’s return, it inevitably leads fans to draw parallels between Stone and the youngest Spider-Man, Gwen, from one of the multiverse’s infinite realities.

You can see the image below:

Having said all that, you can think of anything as this whole multiverse is very trendy, especially in the Marvel movies. The recent success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse exemplifies this trend. The film acknowledges the universes of Spider-Man and Sam Raimi’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

He even introduced Donald Glover as a variant of the Tramp himself, knowing this, I wonder if Emma Stone could appear as a live version of Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, if only for a funny cameo? We fans certainly hope so.