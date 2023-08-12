“Empire of Light”: banal melodrama by Sam Mendes

light empire It’s a Sam Mendes movie that I watched, I guess, to round out watching those who were nominated during the last awards season and walked away empty handed. And after a long break of almost two hours, I can’t understand why she was nominated for something. At its core, Mendes is a melodrama that looks beautiful on the surface thanks to Deakins’ visual prowess, but whose love story stumbles upon insensitive platitudes and is populated by colorless characters that often undermine the core narrative of social intolerance in the Thatcher era. and a passion for cinemas.

Its plot is set on the north coast of the English county of Kent and follows the life of Hilary Small, a lonely cyclothymic woman who works as a service manager at the Empire Cinema (where she has a sexual relationship with the boss) and who, after every now and then, she struggles with daily a bipolar disorder that destroys her insides when she takes a doctor’s prescription dose of lithium, but whose misfortune finds some oxygen when she falls in love with a black Briton named Steven, who is the local’s newest employee.

The story of interracial love between a young man and a mature lady grabs my attention with three main scenes: the one in which Hilary quarrels with the owner on the night of chariots of fire; Hilary’s mental deterioration as she chats with Stephen at his apartment before security breaks down the door; and the outcry of skinheads who, in an act of vandalism, vandalize the entrance to a movie theater to attack blacks in a racial hate crime. However, it seems to me that his storytelling is still subject to a number of tawdry situations that regularly narrow the characters’ range to harmless conversations rather than a few dialogues that only serve to detail inner pain and past traumas (racism, marital hell, injustice, machismo, etc.), do not have any dramatic impulse that elevates the material, and work, by the way, only to outline, firstly, a commentary on acts of intolerance, understood as an unhappy woman who gets tired endure male violence (like the symbolic sandcastle scene) and finds happiness in a loving relationship with a tolerant boy who justly paid the price of racism during the turbulent years of Thatcherism and, secondly, in the healing power of cinema as a refuge for those who seek to forget about everyday problems, locked in a dark room.

Generally speaking, the only thing that impresses me is Olivia Colman’s ability to plausibly interpret the schizophrenic’s trials with her gestures and gaze. At least she’s developing good chemistry with the unknown Michael Ward. Somehow Mendez frames them in a production that has a certain elegance in period setting and reproduction, especially in a couple of shots beautifully framed by a Deakins lens; but that, I’m afraid, isn’t enough to get the romantic episode out of the boring, predictable zone that I forget about as soon as the lights go out.

Data sheet

Original name: Empire of Light

Year: 2022

Duration: 1 hour 55 min.

A country: Great Britain

Director: Sam Mendes

Script: Sam Mendes

Music: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Photo: Roger Deakins

Distribution: Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones

Qualification: 5/10



