Enrique Portocarrero: Pure Stupidity

Nostalgia and rock mythomania have a pivotal purpose at the turn of summer at the London auction of Freddie Mercury’s personal effects, all lovingly preserved for thirty years by what has been a faithful companion so far, and now another one. billionaire. Among the many listings for sale, there is a logical demand for museums and thematic collections, whether artistic, decorative, musical or clothing: his drawings of Goya and Dali, the piano on which he composed Bohemian Rhapsody, original scores and his complete wardrobe, including stage clothes of a certain quality or his famous kimono collection. But along with that, the auction also capitalizes on the growing and increasingly stupid fever of stone souvenir hunters, offering up for sale an old black Bakelite phone, its Tiffany-signed silver mustache brush, some more-than-used or disgusting yellow T-shirts that Mercury was at the last concert with Queen.

One can really understand, at least in part, that there are fans, collectors or themed restaurants and hotels who want to make the intangible tangible by paying a high price for Eric Clapton’s “Blackie” guitar, for the lyrics of “Like a Rolling Stone”. handwritten by Dylan or on the Porsche featured on the cover of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Besides, even that a smart North American dentist is buying for $30,000 a tooth that was “In illo tempore” in John Lennon’s mouth, probably to deal with his DNA in the event of some kind of posthumous paternity claim. . What is no longer clear is that someone wants to have a physical and material relationship with a famous person they idolize, buying something as insignificant as a pair of underpants from Michael Jackson, a fake fingernail from Lady Gaga, or half-eaten French toast. – Justin Timberlake. This is no longer a collection, but rather an obsession, very close to pure stupidity.

Hail Mary for equality

Hail Mary for the sake of the world of gender equality. I say this because of the announcement of the six finalists who will compete for the 2023 Artist of the Year award at the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th. There are six women and no men on the list: Beyoncé, Dodja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Taylor Swift, they are all great artists and certainly deserve this award. It’s true that gender equality in the world of pop rock requires gestures, perhaps quotas, although it’s a bit surprising that some successful male artists like Harry Styles, Bruno Mars or Justin Bieber don’t make the list. Surely those responsible for the award have done nothing but follow the social wave in this matter, although the problem is that with so much positive discrimination, there is also a risk of negative talent discrimination.

Nothing is permanent in this adventurous postmodernity, not even the prestige of the world’s only festival, Bayerut, the world headquarters of Wagnerian fervor, a meeting that every summer garnered ten times the capacity demand in the mythical Festpielhaus, the public yearning to attend the festival founded in 1876 ​​by Richard Wagner, until the end of August. Well, if for years ticket requests were forced years in advance or even in the uncertainty of waiting lists, then in this edition the problem is not only that demand has fallen and tickets are still on sale, but its future is also in question. funding as the Association of the Friends of Bayerut announced a reduction in its contribution for next year by one million euros. The German Minister of Culture said last year: Bayruth needs to be reformed in order to attract a new audience. Modernization, which does not consist precisely in happy augmented reality glasses in the new production of Parsifal.