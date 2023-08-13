enters a German clinic – The Times in Spanish ™ #TTE

The former secretary of state experienced health problems while in the commune of Zapallar in the Valparaiso region.
Espina, 66, was stabilized and transferred to Quillota-Petorca Bi-Provincial Hospital, from where he was flown by helicopter to the Alemán Clinic.
The news of Alberto Espina’s cardiopulmonary arrest caused great concern in the political arena and in society at large. Espina is a recognized and respected figure in Chilean politics, having served as a senator for several years.
Recall that in 2022, Espina suffered a stroke, which, fortunately for him and his family, left no consequences.
