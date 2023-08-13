Entertainment in the parks of Caracas: how much does entertainment cost?

The holiday season is synonymous with fun for the little ones, and in the city of Caracas, many parents are looking for alternatives nearby to give them a playful and entertaining experience. Next, we present a tour of the amusement parks in the capital with a detailed description of the entertainment they offer and the corresponding prices.

MetroPark: new offer

One of the most recent locations in the amusement park industry is MetroPark, which opened in July 2023. Due to its location in close proximity to the Chacaíto metro station, it is easily accessible to residents of the city.

MetroPark has 18 attractions, including the Metro 360 Ferris Wheel, which offers panoramic views of Caracas and majestic El Ávila. In addition, visitors can enjoy bumper cars, spinning tops, crazy chairs, a carousel, spinning cups, Ola Ola and more.

Tickets for same-day visits to the park can be purchased at the box office or at special points of sale at the CCCT (level C2) and the Tamanaco Hotel (lobby).

Starting August 3, MetroPark is offering special holiday access. General admission is $12 and includes all attractions, while companions can enter for $6 which covers three attractions. Children under 2 years of age and senior citizens are admitted free of charge.

Traditions and entertainment in Bimbolandia

Located on Los Illustres Avenue, in the Valle Abajo urbanization of San Pedro County, Bimbolandia is one of the most emblematic amusement parks in Caracas.

For those looking for a budget option, Mondays are ideal: a bracelet that gives you unlimited access to all attractions costs $5 on that day alone. In addition, individual tickets have a cost of $0.5.

These alternative activities give Caracas families the opportunity to enjoy exciting and enjoyable experiences without leaving the city.