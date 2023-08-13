Enzo Fernandez vs. Alexis McAllister in action against Chelsea. Liverpool in Premier League, more European leagues, Emiliano Grillo in golf and tennis finals

Liverpool, Alexis McAllister’s new club, will play in the Premier League against Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea. – Credits: @Andrew Powell

Elections in Argentina restrict sports for those who are abroad. then it will be Sunday actions in Europe and the USA, with football, tennis And Golfavailable on TV screens and on the Internet.

The European leagues of the most popular sport will complete their first weekend. The most attractive will be in Premier Leaguebetween Chelseaa bunch of Enzo FernandezAnd Liverpoolone of Alexis McAllisterstarting midfielders of the world champion team of Argentina in Qatar 2022. In SpainBye, Barcelona making his league debut as a guest Getafe.

In that PGA Tour, Emiliano Grillo going to win in St. Jude Championshipfirst competition federaldex cup. IN Memphisthe man from Chaco has every chance to go to the second tournament of the series, the playoffs of the season.

Emiliano Grillo is well positioned for the St. Jude Championships in Memphis, the first season of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

Also in North America, but in Canadatwo great tennis tournaments will be determined: the Italian Yannick Sinner or Australian Alex De Minaur will be the champion Toronto Masters 1000and American Jessica Pegula waiting for his opponent in the end Montreal WTA 1000because the semi-final between the Kazakh Elena Rybakina and Russian Ludmila Samsonova It was postponed due to rain.

A left-footed kick from Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski, who will make his La Liga debut this Sunday against Getafe.

