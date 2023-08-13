ephemeris 14 august

On August 14, 1945, US President Harry Truman announced Japan’s unconditional surrender in World War II.

OTHER EVENTS:

1502.- On his fourth and last voyage, Columbus landed in Honduras, and it is believed that he first gave the country its name because of the depth of the sea that he found off the coast.

1556 – The final fixation of the Portuguese in China, near Canton, where they founded Macau.

1598 – The Casa de la Lonja opens in Seville, which would later become the Archives General of India.

1808 – The French lift the first siege of Zaragoza after learning of the defeat of their army at the Battle of Bailen.

1879.- A peace treaty is signed in Paris between Spain and Peru.

1881 Cuban physician Carlos Finlay shows that the yellow fever vector is the Aedes mosquito.

1912.- The intervention of North American troops in Nicaragua at the request of President Adolfo Diaz to suppress an uprising that threatened to overthrow him.

1914 Japan declares war on Germany.

1917.- China declares war on Germany and its allies.

1919 – The new imperial constitution comes into force.

1920. – The 7th Olympic Games begin in Antwerp after an eight-year break caused by the World War.

1941.- Signing of the Atlantic Charter, signed by Churchill and Roosevelt.

1949 – The first elections in the newly created Federal Republic of Germany were won by the Christian Democrats, led by Konrad Adenauer, who was elected as the first Chancellor on 14 September.

1957.- Proclamation of the Kingdom of Morocco. Until then, Sultan Mohammed V becomes king.

1980 – At the Gdansk (Poland) shipyard, a historic 17-day strike began, which laid the foundation for the Solidarity trade union.

1989 – South African President Peter Botha announces his resignation.

1990.- The UN Committee on Decolonization calls on Britain and Argentina to reach a peace agreement on the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands.

1994 – The government of Sudan detains in Khartoum and hands over to France the Venezuelan terrorist Illich Ramirez Sanchez, nicknamed “Carlos”.

1996 – 35 people are electrocuted when a high-voltage cable is struck by fireworks at a festival to mark the 456th anniversary of the founding of Arequipa, in Peru.

2000 – The Council of the Russian Orthodox Church approves the canonization of the last Tsar Nicholas II and other members of his family.

2001 NASA experimental aircraft powered by solar photovoltaic power breaks world altitude record.

2003 – A power outage paralyzed New York and spread to other cities in the northeast of the country and southeast Canada. This is the third largest in the last 38 years and the largest in US history.

2003 Fernando Vaca Narvaja and Roberto Cirilo Perdia, two of the three responsible for the Montoneros, the armed wing of the Peronists who remained in the 70s, are arrested in Buenos Aires.

2006. – US authorities arrest Mexican Francisco Javier Arellano Felix, head of the Tijuana cartel.

2006 – Dell and Sony conduct the largest battery recall in the electronics industry due to a fire hazard.

2007 – 250 members of the Yezidi sect are killed in the explosion of four bombed suicide trucks in Nineveh (Iraq).

2008.-Poland and the United States agreed to establish an anti-missile shield on Polish territory after years of negotiations.

2013.- Russian brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov launch the messaging app Telegram.

2015.- The American flag flies in Cuba again after 54 years.

2016. South African athlete Wade van Niekerk sets a new world record in the 400 meters with a time of 43 minutes 03 seconds, surpassing Michael Johnson’s record at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

2016.- Jihadist group Boko Haram released a video showing girls from Chibok, Nigeria, who were kidnapped in 2014, are still being held captive.

– Jamaican Usain Bolt, the first athlete in history to win three consecutive Olympic 100m titles by winning the final of the Rio Games.

2018.- 43 dead as a result of the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa (Italy).

.- Vermont Democrats made US history by electing the first transgender candidate for state governor.

2021. – A powerful earthquake in Haiti claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people.

BIRTH:

1867 – John Galsworthy, English writer, Nobel Prize winner in 1932

1940 – Aristides Royo, former President of Panama.

(1945-Wim Wenders German film director

1947 – Danielle Steele, American writer

1953 – James Horner, American composer and conductor

1959 – Magic Johnson, former American basketball player

– Marcia Gay Harden, American actress.

1963 – Emmanuelle Béart, French actress

1966 – Halle Berry, American actress

1980.- Estrella Morente, flamenco singer.

1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian naturalized American actress.

LETHAL OUTCOMES:

1951 – William Randolph Hearst, American journalist

1956 – Bertolt Brecht, German poet and playwright

1971 – Georg von Opel, German car manufacturer.

1972 – Pierre Brother, French actor.

1985 – Sergio Galeotti, Italian architect and co-founder of the Giorgio Armani Corporation.

1988 – Enzo Ferrari, Italian manufacturer of sports and racing cars.

1993 – Jose Basso, Argentine musician.

1994 – Elias Canetti, British nationalized Bulgarian writer.

2004 – Czesław Miloš, Polish poet, Nobel Prize in Literature.

2007.- Tidzhon Zhrennikov, Russian composer.

2016.- Fivush Finkel, American actor.

2020.- Julian Brim, English classical guitarist and lutenist.

2022 – Zvika Pick, singer and musician, known as the “King of Israeli Pop”. EFE

