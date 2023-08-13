Epilepsy Day for Nurses: Live on August 15

Due to the great interest in the sessions and the fact that face-to-face vacancies for participation are filled, it will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Northern Operational Region and on the same page.

August 15 from 8:00 to 13:00.

about the day

The event is intended for nurses in the province of Salta who work in medical centers, emergency or intensive care units for children and adults, in the public and private spheres.

Some of the topics that will be covered are: an overview of epilepsy, the role of caring for patients with epilepsy. There will also be a video presentation of clinical cases of epilepsy and an exhibition of experience with experts.

The Nurses’ Epilepsy Project in the province of Salta is an educational program that aims to promote the education of nurses about epilepsy in their area of ​​work and in relation to the community at large.

Lectures will be delivered by well-known neurologists such as Roberto Caraballo, Consultant at the Garrajan Hospital and Vice President of the World Epilepsy League, Gabriela Reyes, Member of the Garrajan Neurology Service, and Alberto Espeche, Head of Neurology at the Mother and Child Hospital. Children’s Hospital and Vice President of the Argentine League Against Epilepsy (LACE).

