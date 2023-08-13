Erendira Nunez, a Mexican who came to Venice with three films.

First week of filmingopen sky“, producer Erendira Nunez Larios She had a hard time: due to the desert climate, she developed a migraine, she ended up in an ice van and, after getting out, lost consciousness, and she had to call an ambulance.

In those days, in addition to the presence at the debut of Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, the sons of the writer Guillermo Arriagashe had to be attentive to filming The Pet Shop Boys with Dario Yazbeck and Willem Dafoe, who decided to work a few days in Mexico in charge of that short period.

“When the fainting happened, Guillermo (Arriaga) came and changed everything: he told me that I should have great respect for the desert; I drank water, but he explained to me that I should never take off my sunglasses. or a hat.

“There were days when I didn’t sleep until the last part (of the shoot) arrived safe and sound, they drove an hour and a half to the place and we knew that there were coyotes and more,” he elaborates.

A year later, it was all worth it. Erendira begins the countdown to a trip to the Venice International Film Festival, which, together with Cannes and Berlin, is considered the most important in the world.

There will be three films in the Italian city in which she has participated: the aforementioned A cielo abierto, a road movie that was considered in the Orizzonti section, and Olmo Schnabel’s Pet Shop Boys, which will go to Orizzonti Extra.

The third is Remembrance, starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, directed by Mexican Michel Franco (Las hijas de Abril), who will compete in the official section for the Golden Lion, the competition’s top prize. .

“When they announced them, I slept until four in the morning, I was in my room and started to see the nets: first the nets of Arriagas came out, then the nets of Olmo, and then the nets of Michel. Olmo spoke to me and then Arriagas, at the next day, when I came to the office, Michel told me that he hadn’t slept at all, and that’s how it was with everyone,” he says.

From the age of 11, Erendira wanted to become a film producer. One of her best friends is the daughter of Martha Sosa, one of the brains behind “loves dogs”, and who somehow introduced her to the knowledge of the world around her.

One day his father gave him the films Sunset Boulevard (1950) and The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), and that was the last push, followed by a few words that remained in his memory.

“He told me I had the personality to be a producer: bossy, neurotic, organized,” she says cheerfully.

Erendira, 32, belongs to a new generation of Mexican producers where the female trend is outperforming the male.

“It’s hard for me to say that it was difficult for me that I saw them the same as Monica Lozano (“No Returns Accepted”), Berta Navarro (“Fava Labyrinth”) or Martha herself, they marked changes in our industry, but this is not means that we do not have certain complications, because, after all, our country, society and industry can be sexist. I think men are changing, we are moving forward,” he said. speaks.

“We are experiencing a boom of women in cinema, directors, producers, very important filmmakers. You see Ariel’s nominations, and here they are,” she said.

After Venice, Erendira will start promoting Heroico, a film directed by David Zonana that deals with violence at a Mexican military school.