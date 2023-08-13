Erling Haaland explained the quarrel with Josep Guardiola: “He got mad at me, but that’s no problem.”

Manchester City have already begun defending the Premier League title. with a 3-0 win over Burnley. Erling Haaland has scored twice, starting this new league on the right foot after scoring 36 goals last season.

However, it seems that not everything was rosy in the victory of the “Citizen” last Friday, because at halftime The cameras were able to capture the moment Pep Guardiola argued with Haaland.Even the Spanish coach had to push away the cameraman who was filming the moment.

A few hours after this quarrel, the Norwegian striker gave an interview to the British media. sky sports And explained the reason for the critical situation between him and the coach at half time at Turf Moor.

“It happened during the last shot in the first half, because I was mad at Bernardo Silva for not giving me the ball, then he (Guardiola) got mad at me. But no, it’s okay, this is a good start for the championship, ”the 23-year-old striker explained.

Holland is clear that he needs to improve some aspects of his game, and he hinted at this in an interview he gave. “I try to focus every day and say all the time how nice it is to work with Pep. I have to keep developing because I’m still young and I don’t think there is anyone better to teachErling emphasized.

Guardiola also gave his explanation

After the game and during a press conference, the Manchester City strategist also explained the reason he faced Haaland at the end of the first half.

“He always wants to get the ball for himself.In a one-on-one game, he told Bernard Silva, “Pass the ball behind me and I’ll score a goal.” But Bernardo was right not to pass, ”the Spanish coach explained.

The next match of the Citizen team will take place next Wednesday, August 16, against Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup. While in the Premier League must host Newcastle United at its stadium on the 2nd day of the championship of England, which has just started.

