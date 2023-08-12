Erling Haaland scored two goals and Julian Alvarez provided an assist in Manchester City’s triumphant Premier League debut.

Julian Alvarez scored an assist in a 3-0 away win.



Manchester started with the right foot the defense of his crown in Premier League. The reigning champions thrashed the newly promoted 3-0. Burnley V Turf Moor on the first day with a brilliant performance Erling Haaland and the contribution of the Argentine Julian Alvarezwho was the owner.

Having scored 36 goals in the first season of English football, Haaland it took him three minutes to restart his account on this calendar while playing in the English region Lancashire. At the exit from the corner, Kevin DeBrain He passed the center on the right side, Rodri he lowered it at the far post and in the opening of the small area android preempt your opponents with a left foot kick into the net that overtakes the goalkeeper James Trafford.

This joy was weakened on average in the first half because pep guardiola had to retouch the team due to an early injury debruyne. entrance to Matthew Kovacic gave more freedom Kyle Walker on his flank. So the second holiday came. Overflow from the side ended up being sent back for an appearance Spider. Argentine striker injured Amin Al Dahil but without despair He had enough composure to help the gunner of the day. Despite being on top of it and not having time to decide, Nordic took advantage of defensive passivity to test a perfect left foot that bounced off the bar and crossed the finish line.

At the end of the opening act guardiola He forgot about the double made by his main star, when he rebuked him for an act after a tip blamed a teammate for a football situation. Apart from this discussion, the return from the dressing room did not have significant changes regarding the champion Championship 2022/23.

Those who led Vincent Kompany they never found an antidote to change their actions and Rodri turned the score into a victory a quarter of an hour before normal time. It was a special transition for DT as he faced the team he he won 12 titles during the game. Red wines ended with 10 men due to exile Anass Zaruri upon VAR request and subsequent referee validation Craig Pawson in the third added minute.

Celebrating at one of the Manchester City gates. (REUTERS/Scott Heppell)

Thus, citizens reimbursed for fines Arsenal at the end Community Shield and made it clear that they would fight for a four-time championship. One of the main competitors will be Artillerymenwho came from finishing second after losing the lead they held against sky blues in the last part of last year.

As for the winning team UEFA Champions League, Manchester lost Riyad Mahrez And Ilkay Gundoganwho went to Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia and Barcelonarespectively, but hired Kovacic and fortified the first line Yosko Guardiolone of the best central defenders of the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar. These earnings are underpinned by the performance of the duo, who hope to bring much fruit to the institution.

Beyond the backlog Erling Haaland taking into account, Alvarez A hole was opened in the campus at the exit of Mahrez and having converted 17 goals and 5 assists in his first 50 games with the European champions, started again in the second official game of the season for citizens. Detail? In both, he played all the minutes on the field, making it clear that he earned Pep’s trust at least at this start.

Former striker River Plate he has never ceased to be regarded as one of the most successful managers in history, putting him in the starting XI in the most important pre-season duels with Bavaria (2-1) and Atletico Madrid (1-2). In addition, he spent the entire game against BurnleyIn contrast Erling Haalandwho left in 80 minutes instead Cole Palmer. His next game is next Wednesday at 4:00 pm (Argentino time) against Seville look for a new name in the definition European Super Cup.

