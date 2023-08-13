Erling Haaland talks about his conversation with Pep Guardiola

MEXICO CITY, August 12 (EL UNIVERSAL). Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken his silence after a heated discussion with City manager Pep Guardiola.

And that after the sky blue team’s match with Burnley, Guardiola scolded Haaland – despite the fact that he scored two goals – and slapped the camera, which captured the right moment of reprimand. The images went viral on social media, causing the Norwegian footballer to issue statements.

“I try to concentrate every day and I say all the time how nice it is to work with Pep. I have to keep developing because I’m still young and I don’t think there is anyone better than teaching,” he explained. Sky Sports interview.

According to Haaland, the problem started when he himself got mad at Bernardo Silva for not giving him the ball. This irritated Guardiola because Halaand “always wants the ball”.

“It happened with the last shot because I got mad at Bernardo for not giving me the ball. Then he (Guardiola) got mad at me. But this is a good start for the championship,” he concluded.

When is Manchester City’s next game?

Manchester City will face Sevilla in the European Super Cup. It’s next Wednesday, August 16, at the Karaiskakis Stadium.