EsSalud: 14-year-old girl alive again thanks to successful liver transplant | health

A multidisciplinary team from Almenara Hospital performed the operation, which lasted more than 10 hours.

Saori, a 14-year-old teenager, was born with a pattern of frequent infections known as biliary atresia, a congenital condition that left her tired, nauseous, and caused her to develop end-stage cirrhosis of the liver. To save his life, an urgent liver transplant was needed.

A miracle came into his life when his body stopped responding to him, and he had been in line for more than a year. Thanks to the flawless transplant procedure carried out by the purchasing angels and doctors of the Guillermo Almenara Hospital in healthSaori will be able to return home with a functioning liver and a strong hope for the future.

Dr. Jorge Amoros Castañeda, manager of the Almenara Benefit Network, said news broke 11 days ago of a perfect cadaver donor for Saori, despite the fact that the organ was too big for her. Action had to be taken immediately.

“In connection with the irreversible damage to the liver of a minor, which led to cirrhosis, she underwent a palliative operation in the first months of her life, which allowed her to live for several years. After 14 years and after the operation, which involved a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, we have achieved such a success of the intervention, ”said the specialist.

He also recalled that the Liver Transplant Service has performed seven transplants this year, in addition to more than 340 surgeries performed at Almenara Hospital. Over the past two weeks, Saori has become one of the patients who have been helped by four donors, giving hope to several of those on the waiting list.

Saori’s parents, both civil engineers by profession, formed the Cajamarca family, who currently live in the Nana urbanization in the Lurigancho-Chosika area, they were very grateful to the EsSalud doctors for their timely intervention.

“Our family is very grateful to the team of transplant doctors at Almenara Hospital. They were very dedicated, and the result of this operation was an operation that allowed Saori to see her more stable and with a different life expectancy,” Julio Cesar, the father of a minor, is very touched.

If you want to be a voluntary donor and save lives, your desire to donate your organs must be communicated to the family and this decision will be respected. In addition, when renewing or receiving a DNI for the first time, a person must request a Reniec document expressing their willingness to donate their organs and tissues.