Estació KM0, meeting place for photographic talents in Tarragona

perimenopause an introspective project about the transition between the fertile stage and the mature stage. This process lasts for about three or four years and is often referred to as the adolescence-like stage. In both stages, the body is being prepared and transformed to meet future needs.

Located at the bus station of Tarragona, the collective PhotoKM0. Photography in Camp de Tarragona also manages the exhibition space Station KM0 “with the intention of attracting the attention of photographers from the Camp de Tarragona.” Thus, with the support of the City Council of Tarragona, and from June to August 31st, the exhibition takes place on the Estació KM0. perimenopause from a photographer in Reus Meritxell Perpigna .

As the same photographer explained Meritxell Perpigna“For several years, I experienced the effects of losing estrogen. I felt like I wasn’t ready to face this new phase, so on a sleepless night, I decided to document the changes I felt over the course of nine months.”

“It’s not a disease”

In this line, the photographer states that “perimenopause is a biological and natural period, it is not a disease, for this reason I combined the self-portrait with organic elements and landscapes. That I find myself on the roads near the house. These walks help me calm some of the symptoms, such as insomnia, and remind me that we age (at different times) like other living beings.

According to the author, “Maturity is the last phase of our life and may be the longest, but it is also a wise and very liberating time., a moment of search, intimacy, spirituality, creativity and, one way or another, conscious reunion with oneself. It’s a beautiful and seductive scene despite the physical effects.” Finally, Meritxell Perpigna concludes that “perimenopause It was an introspective journey about the process of changing and accepting a mature body.”