Estefania Banini said goodbye to the World Cup

ESPN.comReading: 6 min.

Estefania Banini sings the national anthem before the match against Sweden. Getty Images

At 33 and with a couple World Cups behind, Stephanie Banini had, against Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, his farewell to the world championshipthe same as football legends like the Brazilian in Oceania will have Martha and American Megan Rapino.

Argentina’s loss to the Scandinavians ended Mendoza’s World Cup history, as announced last month in ESPN Team Fwhere he indicated that “I did not get to another World Cup.”

“I think at the time I fought very well to fix it, but the national team ends here. I have mixed feelings: on the one hand, emotions and pride that I can represent my country at the World Cup, and on the other hand, it is obviously sad to realize that this is the last, because I made a personal decision not to remain in the national team ”, deepened the figure of Atlético Madrid in an interview. bodies.

And he expanded: “I was able to do what I wanted to do: play in the United States, play in a great team and play in the World Cup with the national team, that was my big dream. I live what I have always dreamed of. Of course, I have goals, although this is where it ends with the national team. I think I had a great fight, at one time it improved, and now it remains to take a step to the side. I hope they continue to fight for women’s football.“.

In Australia-New Zealand 2023, with the number 22 on his back, Banini played three Albiceleste games: an agonizing loss to Italy, an epic draw against Italy. South Africa and defeat by Sweden, the world power.

OPENING ROADS, A BANINI HERITAGE IN ARGENTINA BREEDING

In a purely statistical section, Banini represented the senior national team for the first time in 2010 at his 19 yearsand made 53 games and 13 goals with Albicelesta.

In terms of world championships, there have been six presentations, three in France in 2019 and three in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, without scoring into the net and fulfilling the dream of the first national victory in the competition, but having established itself as a figure team and received three draws, two of them heroic (Scotland and South Africa) and the other against current world finalists (Japan).

However, the legacy of a football player who shone in Colo Colo, Washington Spirit, Valencia and the Levant is not limited to numbers. During this decade and a half, after a forced three-year stalemate, Banini was the team’s guide on and off the pitch. And today, at 33, having established herself as one of the best players in the world, she says goodbye to “mixed feelings”.

He dribbled, celebrated and celebrated an era, but when he had to raise his voice to “improve women’s football in Argentina”, he did.

“Unfortunately, we felt that we needed changes to be able to continue to grow and develop this branch. He (Carlos Borrello, DT) had been there for over 15 years at the time and we felt we needed a different process. that they teach us and learn. We needed this extra so that the national team would play something, and not just see the opponents, fall behind and devote themselves to defense, because it was impossible to win. At the time, I was playing in the United States with world champions, I was on the national team and I wanted something better for my country. And so, I spent three years on the street, ”said the talented footballer in F command.

Banini held his first World Cup in France in 2019. @Argentina

And whoever said she didn’t feel heaviness but relief from having done what she felt she had to do, convinced of the value of fighting for improvement, she expanded: “I never felt like I was useless.” ; I think that when we made such a decision, there could be some consequences, you know what they can be. Hopefully it’s not against the players (NdR: Ruth Bravo, Belén Potassa and Florencia Bonsegundo have also been removed), stating that they wanted the whole group to try to improve. It was difficult to speak at the time, but I think over time there was a change and after a year or two they learned to listen.”

Banini faced the fourth World Cup in Albiceleste’s history with a different attitude, “enjoying”, aware that his final years in football were approaching. And after the victory over Italy and the epic comeback against South Africa, as well as four years ago, a farewell to Sweden followed.

Angered at not being able to fulfill her dream, and with the emotions of the last game, the little girl who played with the men at the Cementista Club in her home province said goodbye to the maximum stage.

MARTHA AND RAPINO, OTHER GREAT ONES WHO ARE GOING FAREWELL

Banini’s final point for Argentina is not the only one at the World Cup, as it will also be the last for Brazil’s Marta and American Megan Rapinoe, football legends and emblems.

“It is with a great sense of peace, gratitude and excitement that I want to share with you that this will be my last season, my last World Cup and my last tournament in the NWSL. Obviously there will be more to share later when we’ve finished what we want to achieve, but I just want to say thank you to everyone. I could never imagine where this wonderful sport took me. I feel honored to represent this country and this federation for so many years. It’s really the most important thing I’ve ever done,” Rapino, a mainstay of the fight for equality and rights, said at a press conference.

Rapinoe says goodbye to the World Championships in Oceania with a three-time championship as his goal. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

In a similar vein, but more concisely, 37-year-old Martha said: “Yes, this is my last World Championship. We must understand that there comes a time when we must prioritize other things. I should be grateful that I lived all these years in the national team. The opportunity to play another World Cup, my sixth, is surreal for me.“.

The 38-year-old North American, who scored 63 goals in 201 caps, became a two-time world and Olympic champion, is one of the world power figures and took all the individual awards of the French Championship 2019 (scorer, best player and most valuable player of the final), year, in which he also won the Ballon d’Or.

The South American, for her part, is the third player to have played in six World Cups (she also has five Olympic Games under her belt), a competition in which she is the all-time top scorer, both male and female, with 17 goals. However, the six-time best tennis player in the world could not become a champion, as she did three times at the America’s Cup: she won a silver medal in Athens 2004, China 2007 and Beijing 2008 (she also has 13 Olympic goals).

In 2023, at the age of 37, Marta will face the World Cup in a different role. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Thus, the match between Australia and New Zealand will not be another World Cup, but rather this will mark the end of an era when Banini, Rapino and Marta say goodbye under big fires.