“Every time we play together, we renew passion and pleasure”

Duo formed by musicians Cesar Lerner and Marcelo. Mogilevsky continues to create instrumental music for the future. The skill and sensitivity of both musicians gave birth to a new concept, which they dubbed Tisch and which they will perform next Thursday, August 17, at the Bebop club (Uriarte 1658), in the heart of the Palermo district, at 8:00. evenings.

The existence of the duo dates back to the mid-90s, when they began to build a language based on improvisation, but with elements of jazz, klezmer, local folklore, and also tango. The upcoming date is a great opportunity to see and listen to the duo, who have not stopped making music all these years. “Participating in the preview of a new show is always very motivating for musicians, and we cannot be an exception to this old rule. We are a duo that have been doing what they have been doing for forty years, but every time we play together, we renew our passion and pleasure,” says Cesar Lerner a few days before the show that keeps him waiting.

Immediately and enthusiastically accepting his proposal, Marcelo Mogilevsky offers clues about the birth of this new show. “This project is called “Tish”, which means “Table” in German. We have brought to this show the old Jewish tradition of people using the table as the central meeting place, using it to sing and at the same time beat rhythmically on them. We somehow adopted this tradition to bring it to the stage with our imprint. Of course, it is secular and devoid of other meanings. For many months now, together with Cesar, we have been working on this new concept, and it seemed to us that the situation on the planet and in our country required actions that would show people that they can walk next to each other and that the other should be considered. This show is, in a way, our humble help in this, ”says another musician of the duo.

Regarding this first show, which will feature the Tisch concept, Cesar Lerner provided more details on the matter: “It will be a special event because the public is involved. Although people are always present, this time it will be different due to the nature of the show. At many points of the night, they will be present through the singing and the rhythmic drive that will come from the tables and the percussion they generate, so the audience will be an active part of what will happen on stage. It will take place at different times of the show, but at other times we will be playing new songs, so there will be premieres. On the other hand, we are going to flip some old songs from our repertoire with a different soundscape. This includes loops, percussion from around the world, but there will also be pianos, woodwinds that characterize our work, and a few accordions.”

Lerner and Mogilevsky are one of the oldest projects in our country. The four decades that both musicians have gone through to reach our here and now, a situation that sets them apart from other offerings. “We have a formula that allows us to last this long. Cesar and I know each other well, and we continue to have very good meetings, as we have for such a long time, but when we go on stage, something new arises between us, which can be translated as a thirst for search, which creates a musical response. . In these conditions, we are always working and therefore moving forward. What we are creating now, I mean this new project, is proof of how motivated we are to make music. We have common problems that we answer by doing, creating and playing. I think this is our formula that allows us to spend so many years together as a duet,” says Marcelo Mogilevsky.

As time goes on, it’s important that the duo continue on the path they’re on, which means more gigs, trips, tours, and a new album. “After the show we’re doing on Bebop, we’re planning a presentation of the material, it’s going to be much bigger, but it’s going to be in November next year. To put it bluntly, this month we traveled to the United States, specifically to Boston, to present this new project. We’re going to play about six gigs there in different locations, and in some of those areas we’re going to develop the Tish concept as well as offer our own way of doing Sephardic music and klezmer. This will be a master class within the concept of the school curriculum. On the other hand, we will be heading into the studio soon to record various elements, but there is also the idea of ​​making a recording with a live audience so that people can sing in chorus. We really want this opportunity to be available to the public,” Lerner concludes of what lies ahead for us.

When?

Lerner and Mogilevsky represent Tish. Thursday 17 August at 20:00 at Bebop Club, Uriarte 1658, Palermo (CABA).