everyone can get this benefit for free

He Comprehensive Health Care Program (PAMI) makes it possible retired And pensioners take care of their health. Among the various services PAMI has a program through which its affiliates can control pressure V pharmacy from all over the country for free.

With the introduction of this PAMI tool target prevent high blood pressure and take care of more than 1.6 million partners.

What is the purpose of the PAMI Hypertension Prevention Program?

This measure integrates the campaign “Prevention is health”What launched social work aimed at reducing the risk of affiliates suffering from hypertension arterial across the row healthy advice.

High blood pressure occurs in 1 in 3 older people. forks main risk factor get infected with the following diseases:

– Disease chronic renal.

– Heart failure.

– Dementia.

– Cardiovascular diseases, especially coronary and cerebrovascular.

For this reason, PAMI encourages healthy habits such as How Reduce your salt intake, avoid alcohol and tobacco, engage in physical activity eat regularly and in a balanced way, as the risk of getting arterial hypertension is significantly minimized.

PAMI retirees can choose the cardiologist of their choice

Social work contributes frequent checks with doctors and therapists early detection of pathologies associated with arterial hypertension; if any are found, “Freedom of choice”The affiliate is guaranteed follow-up care through consultation with cardiologists and cardiologists.

Thanks to Freedom of Choice affiliated retirees and retirees can choose where and with whom to visit. to have a possibility find a cardiologist of your choice in the new medical booklet offered by PAMI.



