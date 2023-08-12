Ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber paralyzed Miami in a spectacular thong bikini

American DJ and model Chantel Jeffries was captured paparazzi V miami beach with friends while on holiday paradise beaches.

Blinded by the help red thong bikini which exposed her flat stomach and slender figure. The clothes were printed in blue, green and black.

He dived into the ocean and put on his sunglasses.

Shantel Jeffries. Photo © 2023 Mega/The Grosby Group

Jeffreys tabloid said daily mail that he carefully monitors his diet to stay healthy, and that he likes train your body.

“When I am at home, every time I finish my meal, I like to take a walk. It is good to digest food and clear the head. I try to stay away from sugar as much as possible. I don’t eat dairy or gluten because I’m allergic.he declared.

Shantel Jeffries has been linked with Justin Bieber for the first time in 2014, but they broke up that same year. They were then spotted together in 2016 after Justin Bieber’s performance at Madison Square Garden and at film screenings The secret life of your pets.

However, a few months later, Justin Bieber returned to Selena Gomez, and later got engaged to his current wife, Hailey Bieber.

About Commitment Justin Bieber and Hailey, Shantel Jeffries told Us Weekly: “I’m so happy for them. I think it’s great to be in a relationship with someone who is a good friend of yours. Because it’s just hanging out with your friend all day.”

Now Shantel is a well-known DJ and brand ambassador. Fashion Nova. As well as the sports line Alo Yoga.

She was recently seen at the Coachella festival, at a party hosted by Revolve, which also included model Olivia Culpo.