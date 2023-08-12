Expected Real Madrid score

La Liga EA Sport his 2023-2024 season will start this weekend and he will do so with outstanding account for him real Madrid. The conflict that men Carlo Anchelotti They couldn’t get settled during the North American tour and ended up dragging out the first day of school. Must reduce the absence of the goal and combine together to achieve the required goal indicators fight for all titles. Because there are dangerous moments, but there is no goal.

“It may be that we don’t make it because we’re less fresh to finish at the time of the preseason, but that’s not a problem. I saw a lot of good things in attack. There are no problems at the attacking level.“, assures the Italian coach of a bad ratio that does not concern him at the moment. A problem that unconsciously remains in the memory of the fan … and that in moments of crisis they pop up. To avoid this, Carlo decided to “give out” tasks to each attacking player to compensate for the lack of a nine that can cover almost all the gate pressure.

“We have a team with many options because there are players who can score goals like Vinicius, Rodrigo, Joselu, Valverde, Kroos, set pieces defenders like Militao and Rüdiger. We have many opportunities to score a goal“, assures Ancelotti to make it clear that the goal is to combine the numbers to get the numbers needed to be able to fight for all the titles.

Jude Bellingham’s new role

Be the last to arrive… and the first to take on a more productive role. Jude Bellingham must be a Real Madrid composer in order to soundtrack planned by Ancelotti in the sweet transition in which they worked for years. The plan is to “squeeze out” the English pearl give a plus of energy to a new game idea and use all your qualities to nurture the rest of your teammates. A modern football player who, in addition to technology, has a lot of power and a unique vision of the field: “He stands out for his entry into the box with the ball and without the ball. He knows how to get into the opponent’s box in time, and moving forward in his position hurts the opponent.”

Video explaining Bellingham’s adaptation: another one on a unique bench

Goals “5” break the 10 goals barrier in domestic competitions. His highest scoring season was last year with Borussia DortmundWhere he scored 14 goals between the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga.. In addition, Jude provided seven assists. Some numbers, combined with those of his teammates, could add up to the total that the white team wants to field. So, the scheme proposed by the Italian technician This will allow you to be closer to the rival area (which is not always good for a footballer’s needs) to try and reach double digits in the goals and assists section.

brazilian duo

The role of the first scorer for the white team will be with Brazilian blood. Rodrigo and Vinicius they will have to dance more than ever in the new game system to Forget the 30+ goals that Benzema insured for the season. And it’s that this Real Madrid has a great future… but also many shortcomings that were evident after the painful defeat to Barcelona while on tour in North America.

The fact is that Real Madrid lost in one fell swoop Ballon d’or with 32 goals and 7 assists in 44 games.but “earned” two strikers with enough will to adapt to his new roles. The influence of the French freed the Brazilian duo from the suffocating pressure of the central defenders. and this allowed them to take advantage of this to dance freely on both sides. Now, with a completely different scenario, ‘7’ and ’11’ will have to leave the group where they enjoyed more space to connect from the inside. Something to let them be closer to the goal to try to fulfill the duties entrusted to Carlo.

Vinicius (7) and Rodrigo (11) on their new numbers: “A lot of pride and a lot of history”

“He adapts well to the new system. He likes to play inside“, assures the coach of the Brazilian number 7, who has scored more than 20 goals in the last two seasons. For his part, Rodrigo has set himself the goal of scoring 20 goals. Last season, he increased his performance in front of the net, scoring 19 goals. (two more than the previous three seasons) and his exponential growth will allow him to carry most of the backpack that Ancelotti wants to fill depending on the goals.

Joselu and the second guard

A very marked roadmap that features several secondary actors with an almost starring role. Because the perfect execution of Ancelotti’s plan… It is important that these characters participate in order for the white plot to make sense.. Josel will have to get used to his more repulsive profile and naked (necessary and important) in those minutes in which he manages to gain a foothold in the scheme. Forward who has scored more than 10 goals per game in the last three seasons.becoming the top scorer of his team. Last year he received the Zarra Trophy with 16 goals.. And this is Joselu Mato, who strives to be a very valuable resource off the benchdetermined to show that he can be Real Madrid’s number nine.

Goals by Joselu (2), Vinicius Jr. and Toni Kroos in a game organized by Ancelotti at UCLA.

Except, second scorer of Real Madrid (Kroos, Brahim, Güler, defense thanks to set pieces…) will have to carry out the mission of Ancelotti, who dreams of putting an end to the nine’s dilemma. “We have a team with a lot of options because there are players who can score goals like Vinicius, Rodrigo, Joselu, Valverde, Kroos and standard defenders like Militao and Rüdiger.”This is one of the keys of the Italian coach, who has given several players additional responsibilities.