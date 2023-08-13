experience with this topic in the region

The regulation, which was formalized this Monday, was praised by the president of the Agency for the Regulation of the Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Industry (Ariccame), Francisco Echarren, who said the new structure is “innovative and cutting-edge worldwide” and assured the industry “in the short term will create 10,000 jobs at the federal level in the future.”

Among the benefits of the new rules, the head of law enforcement agency 27,699 singled out “the 1% THC limit that cannabis plants and derivatives will have in the industry” as “it will reduce costs and allow for a broader supply.” “. It should be noted that in other countries with similar regulations the limits vary from 0.2 to 0.5%.

Another feature of the new rules is the adoption of a one-stop-shop system for processing permits, licenses and certificates required for the production and commercialization of products derived from medicinal cannabis.

In this regard, Echarren said in a dialogue with THC magazine: “Through the one-stop shop, we are going to simplify the bureaucracy to make life easier for those who are going to undertake, invest, create jobs and generate supply for the huge market that exists today, but it does not regulated.”

In an action he took at the Casa Rosada to promulgate the law, President Alberto Fernandez considered the regulation to be “a step in access to the right to health” and, at the same time, “the triumph of society against hypocrisy.” “.

In line with this, Echarrén stated that the initiative would “give an answer to the millions of Argentines who need to use medical cannabis or any industrial cannabis derivatives, and now they are doing so in a completely irregular market without any health security. “.

IMG-20230811-WA0032.jpg Arthritis in the elderly is one of the most common uses of medical cannabis.

Testimony of a pensioner who was able to cope with arthrosis

Andrés Ovando, 78-year-old neighbor of Tristan Suarez, suffered from osteoarthritis for several years, which left him in pain due to inflammation of the joints, and at the worst moments, difficulty in moving, because of which he was bedridden during several years. time.

This disease, which also caused deformities in his hands and knees, could not be treated with traditional drugs until 2018, when it became more severe. At the time, one of the doctors treating the man suggested that he start taking medical cannabis as an alternative treatment to evaluate his results.

The medicinal use of the plant was legalized last year, so Andres started taking cannabis oil at that time. “At that moment, I could no longer walk, lay all day and could hardly leave my room except to go to the bathroom because I was in a lot of pain. And even the appetite was gone, ”says the man.

After he began using cannabis for medical purposes, as part of a comprehensive treatment, he was able to gradually begin to recover, allowing him to walk again and lead a normal life. “It helped me ease the pain and start moving because it allowed me to reduce the swelling that I had in my bones and joints,” the man says. And he adds: “Now I can lead a more or less normal life, considering how old I am.”

IMG-20230811-WA0012.jpg Juan Nunez Ginocchio, San Vicente pediatrician specialized in this subject.

The use of medicinal cannabis in pediatrics

Cannabis can be used to treat certain conditions in children, such as cerebral palsy and refractory epilepsy. Also in pathologies of the development of the nervous system, such as autism spectrum disorders (ADD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADD).

“This type of treatment started when they saw that children did not have an acceptable medical and pharmacological response to other drugs and treatments, and that is when the fact of giving cannabis to their children comes from the mothers themselves,” said Juan Nunez Ginocchio. , a pediatrician from the region, a resident of San Vicente and a member of ACCEDA, an association for monitoring patients who require the use of medical cannabis to improve their quality of life.

“In this regard, I began to learn what medical cannabis is and how to help these mothers, and began taking courses. I consulted with people who understood this issue, with manufacturers, and they invited me to become part of ACCEDA as a pediatrician, ”Nunez continued.

“From collecting data, observing patients, we were convinced that they respond well to various pathologies,” the professional said. “This is interdisciplinary support, assistance from the medical and psychological part with a rather important advance,” he added.

In this sense, Nunez Ginocchio pointed out that “it has been demonstrated and there is much evidence that in the treatment of refractory epilepsy, an adequate response was not obtained with anticonvulsants, with the appointment of cannabis oil, seizures were observed to be significantly reduced. decreases in sick children

The same is true for neurodevelopmental problems such as ASD and ADHD, in which cannabis use leads to improved behavior in these patients in terms of sociability and communication, since these areas are developmental and connected to the environment. “Cannabis oil contains many active ingredients such as CBD and THC that help with these pathologies,” Nunes said.

A doctor working at the Rehabilitation Hospital Jorge de Almirante Braun and two medical institutions in the municipality of San Vicente indicated that the products to be prescribed, as well as the doses, depend on the patient’s diagnosis. “They will be orally, sublingually, in case a slow and steady reaction over time is required, as in the case of neurological disorders, while when a faster reaction is required, it is used to evaporate it, as in the case of pain in cancer patients. ,” the man described.

“After fixing the treatment, some improvements begin to be observed. Patients begin to communicate with their peers, their speech improves, and they begin to manage themselves on their own, ”Nunez Ginocchio concluded.

IMG-20230811-WA0022.jpg Guido Cáceres, founder of “Cannabida” in Ezeiza.

The History of Ezeiza Micro-Enterprise

Since the legalization of the medical use of cannabis, several micro-enterprises have emerged with the aim of selling various related products, such as oil, both in the country and in the region.

One of them is Cannabida, which was founded by Guido Cáceres, a resident of Ezeiza, in February 2022, who indicated that his best-selling product is cannabis oil, which is consumed by people of all ages and for different types of people. disorders.

“The benefits vary depending on the person who consumes it,” Caceres said. “It helps people with anxiety, panic attacks and insomnia so they can relax and better manage their condition. Also for children with autism, to reduce the crises they may suffer from,” he explained.

“There are many older people looking for it to relieve bone pain that occurs at this age, in cases of arthritis, osteoarthritis, cervical spine. In general, it serves to relieve any pain, ”said the man.

In addition, he said that medical cannabis products are in increasing demand with the legalization of this type of consumption, and the prejudice that has weighed on marijuana is disappearing. “It’s just a plant that can be used for things like this, it shouldn’t be stigmatized like it is now,” Cáceres concluded.