Experts warn that sleeping with pets is not good: here are the reasons

Pets play an increasingly prominent role in the home. If earlier their space was allotted to the street and the patio, now they are an integral part of the residents of the house.

Therefore, it is no longer surprising that pets and people live in the same space. the same bed evena habit that not all experts recommend.

Why can’t I sleep with my pet?

One problem is that animals can pass diseases and infections on to you. In fact, out of the 250 most common zoonotic conditions, 100 are due to living with pets, according to the Sleep Institute.

This is the case, for example, with bath or those diseases that are transmitted through parasite bites, such as ticks or fleas.

but also for him hair And accumulation of tickssleeping with your pet can cause or exacerbate allergic symptoms.

On the other hand, the Sleep Foundation warns that the quality of your rest may deteriorate. The dogs are kept in waking statetherefore they move and react to even the smallest stimuli.

Their movements or your fear of crushing them in your sleep will make your sleep less restful.

Is it good to sleep with pets?

Fortunately, not everything is completely negative, and from the Dream Foundation itself it is explained that Some of the benefits of sleeping with your pet may include:

Improve your sense of security.

Better emotional health.

A closer bond with your pet.

Better immune system.

General well-being.

