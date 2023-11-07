Explanation of the post-credits scene at the end of Attack on Titan

The anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama ‘s Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) manga has finally come to an end and even at its end a post-credits scene was shown, what is its purpose? Does it open the doors to a new story?

It seems that the anime’s enigmatic post-credits scene sparked some debate online and here is its deconstruction.

At the end of the Attack on Titan anime series finale, it shows a world in the distant future. The scene appears to take place centuries into the future, after the death of Mikasa and his group. Paradis has been transformed into a metropolis, but once again war is knocking on its door. The scene shows the city being destroyed and, at the end, all we see is a boy and his dog running to the huge tree outside of Paradis where Eren is buried.

Read More:: Persona 3: Reload highlights Fuuka Yamagishi

The post-credits scene left some fans confused, and it happened on two fronts. The first thing fans questioned was the destruction of Paradis. After all, Eren’s horrible actions ended up helping the Eldian race in the end. Since Mikasa and his friends stopped Eren, the Eldian race has been credited with stopping Eren’s global genocide. For many fans, this gave them hope that Paradis would remain untouched forever, but that was not the case. Just as Attack on Titan has preached since day one, cycles never end. Eventually, humanity came full circle and the Eldian people were confronted once again.

Read More:: Spy x Family 2 Cruise Arc promotional image

This horrible truth is clearly portrayed by the bombing of Paradis, but there is more to it than that. Yes, the Eldian people have been persecuted once again, but the post-credits scene also hints that the Titanic cycle is ready to begin again. After all, we see a boy tripping over the huge tree on which Eren was buried, and that brings us back to what we know about Ymir.

The young girl brought the Titans back to the world after finding her own tree. The tree grew over the tomb of Hallucigenia, the founder of all life and the Titans. Ymir became a Titan disciple after finding the tree, and now it looks like Eren is ready to start the cycle again. After all, he is now buried in a sturdy tree whose history has long been forgotten. Just like Ymir before him, this boy’s journey to the tree puts him in a position to potentially restart the Titanic cycle. This means that the curse of revenge that Eren broke long ago is about to be reinforced, and history repeats itself again.

Do you like The Goa Spotlight? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here

Also, be part of the discussion on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Pinterest