Eye problems caused by overexposure to the sun, salt water and chlorine





Dry eyes, corneal inflammation, irritating conjunctivitis, and other problems associated with sun exposure are more common in summer.

Experts warn of road ailments that affect eye health





Travel sickness, caused by germs such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, is more common in the summer when you travel abroad more often.

Oral probiotic may counteract dry eye syndrome





Oral administration of a commercially available probiotic bacterial strain has been found to improve the symptoms of dry eye syndrome.

How does pregnancy affect eye health?





Hormonal changes during pregnancy often cause dry eyes, gradation changes, and blurred vision.

Up to 40% of the population lives with eye allergies





The XX Annual Meeting of the Spanish Society of Ocular and Corneal Surfaces (SESOC) celebrated the most outstanding developments in the field of allergic conjunctivitis, a disease that is becoming more common, affects both children and adults and causes a significant deterioration in their quality of life, and sometimes . irreversible visual damage.

Laboratorios Salvat launches Bimeox®new drug for the treatment of ocular hypertension and glaucoma





bimeox® contains bimatoprost, a compound that reduces ocular hypertension, one of the common problems in patients with glaucoma. bimeox®, manufactured using BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) technology, is included in Laboratorios Salvat's research and development strategy in the field of ophthalmology.