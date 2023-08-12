Eye tremors: a key wake-up call for habit change

In a feverish present marked by incessant stimuli, He stress It has become one of the most common diseases. In the midst of the maelstrom of duties to which the body is often subjectedfound an unexpected accomplice in small details, such as an untimely and disturbing trembling of the eye or eyelid.

It is the feeling of trembling in the eyelids that is a more common sensation than people think, and for this reason there is sometimes a fear that it is associated with a health problem. This “beating or tremor” is characterized by a sudden onset at any time and causes severe irritation and discomfort. Sometimes this eyelid contraction can be a temporary discomfort, but in other cases it may become a deeper and more revealing symptom of the intensity with which life flows from day to day.

“Sometimes the body works like a machine, when the engine warms up, the red light comes on, indicating that you need to stop: the same thing happens with the body. The fact that this is happening to you suggests that you should slow down,” says ophthalmologist Rogelio Ribes Escudero.

The meaning of tremor in the eyes

Dr. Ribes Escudero explains that with a “beating or trembling” eyelid, what is called in medicine is called palpebral myokymia – small spasms or spontaneous contractions of the eye muscles that occur involuntarily. In the field of medicine, this is understood as a disorder that occurs when the muscle surrounding the eyelid, instead of contracting and closing, causes the fibers of the eye to tremble.

Something that worries people with this condition is the fear that the heartbeat will be visible to the naked eye. However, as Dr. Ribes Escudero pointed out, these movements are almost imperceptible to those who see the person from the outside, and he adds that there are even cases where there is not even a real eye movement, but the person feels a tremor sensation and is considered to be visible.

“There is a kind of twitching or pulsation of various parts of the eyelid that lasts for short periods of time and usually occurs mainly in the lower eyelid. The eye itself does not move, but there is only a feeling that it is shrinking, as if a worm wound up under the skin, ”explains neurologist Alejandro Guillermo Andersson.

He further emphasizes that myokymia must be distinguished from blepharospasm—spasm of the entire muscle surrounding the eye—which causes complete closure of the eye and, in some cases, can cause functional blindness.

On the other hand, regarding myokymia, Ribes Escudero explains that tremors are not only in the eyes, but can sometimes also occur in other parts of the body, such as the shoulder or leg.

Causes and treatment

According to both professionals, the most common causes are fatigue and stress. It is for this reason that they advise patients to reduce the intensity of their lives from day to day; it is prevention that is more associated with improved quality of life than with treatment or radical changes in physical activity or diet. “It also happens due to anxiety or the use of stimulants such as caffeine, tea, yerba yerba or the like, which are so strong that they usually cause myokymia,” says Sektor Andersson.

After detecting an eye tremor and consulting with a specialist, your GP will likely refer you to an ophthalmologist for evaluation and to rule out any other type of diagnosis requiring immediate treatment. “This is a very common consultation because patients come in very nervous and think they have something in their eye. I explain to them that they need to remain calm and that this is usually the result of anxiety or stress. They don’t need to attach much importance to this, because otherwise they get nervous and feed this myokymia, ”says the doctor.

To rule out serious risks, doctors emphasize that this sensation of pulsating eyes is not associated with intraocular pressure or risk of stroke. It may last even seconds or recur for several days or weeks, but at some point it disappears.

When it comes to how to deal with a sensation or stop a discomfort, The American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that there are several treatment options for this condition if it causes persistent discomfort. The most effective treatment they point to is botulinum toxin injections into the eye muscles, which act as muscle relaxants. Between one day and two weeks after the injection, the tremor begins to disappear, and relief lasts for at least three months.

If injections are not recommended or approved by a professional, the ophthalmologist may prescribe an appropriate combination of medications to reduce eye pulsation/trembling.