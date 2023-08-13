Family doctor recommends the population to be vaccinated to avoid diseases

In the United States, health experts are asking people of all ages to open their hands and get vaccinated to protect themselves.

This is a way to protect your health and not infect others.

“Vaccinations protect against serious illness, disability, and even death,” explained Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic. Vyas added that for adults, standard immunizations include a tetanus shot.

For people over age 50 or who are immunocompromised, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses two to six months apart.

Vyas also advises making sure you’re up to date on all of your COVID-19 vaccines and “a new one called the RSV vaccine, which is for respiratory syncytial virus. This is for adults over 60.

For children, according to Vyas, routine immunizations include: tetanus, pneumonia, influenza, as well as a COVID-19 booster.

Vyas adds that meningococcal and human papillomavirus vaccines should also be administered.

“Children have a very strong immune response, so the younger they are, the healthier immune response they can develop,” says Vyas.

There are also simple steps you can take to stay healthy after being immunized.

“Proper handwashing practices, stay home when you are sick, and also don’t forget to wear a mask if you are in a crowd and not feeling well,” Vyas said.

The doctor says that unlike many other viruses, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 poses a threat all year round, not just in autumn and winter.

That’s why it’s important to get your COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.