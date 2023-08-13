FASHION: The most comfortable and beautiful viral sandals that have become the favorites of influencers

If your favorite sandals already have endless uses and are ready for retirement, it’s time to buy a new model. In the summer, it really doesn’t matter how many shoes of this type you buy, because they are always a good investment.

You will wear them almost every day And they do not go out of style, so the paycheck is more than amortized from the first hour. Besides, the more, the better, because that’s how we change with every glance.

With a jute platform for short girls, a classic cut with buckles, the most popular Greek ones at the moment, and even golden metallic ones that will be fashionable and elevate the elegance of your outfits. There are versions for every taste and occasion. However, influencers claim that these are the best purchases of the season

viral sandals who are sweeping sales and obsessed with Instagram.

Influencers chose their favorite summer sandals and they all overlap in Nomadic State of Mind models. These are handcrafted designs from eco-sustainable and fair trade materials, vegan, lightweight, durable, elegant for its minimalism and unisex.

But it’s not just Spanish Instagram fashionistas who are passionate about the company’s collections. They also gained a lot of attention in the international fashion scene as they were seen on celebrities such as

Jennifer Aniston. So if you want to wear the same shoes that Hollywood and the entire fashion industry loves, this is the best choice.

Purple string sandals /



NOMADIC STATE OF MIND



You can directly copy your favorite IT girls that went viral, such as

JC sandals in purple or orange. This is a model with adjustable crossed straps at the front. They also have a heel strap for better support. They have a finger hole in the front. And the sole is flat. They will cost you 66 euros, from 34 to 46.

Influencers over 50 are also fans of the brand’s offer, and although they have a large selection in their shoe cabinet, this season they decided to

Roman sandals, black with silver metallic thread details. They have a flat sole with a rounded toe. They have a strap with the possibility of placing a finger and an adjustable closure with lace. Its price is 70.50 euros, from 34 to 46.

Black metallic effect sandals /



NOMADIC STATE OF MIND



They also opted for this model in a natural color, because it is a very fashionable project this year, since the return of Greek or Roman sandals and

gladiators, for all the best dressed women and even members of the royal family. If you choose this tone, they will be slightly cheaper, at 69 euros.

If you want a model that you can combine with all styles and be as comfortable as possible, bet on

Camel color Slide X sandals. This is one of the latest models introduced by the brand. The front has two wide crossed straps with a finger hole. The model is undercut and has a flat sole. You will buy them for 66 euros, from 34 to 46.

Camel lace sandals /



NOMADIC STATE OF MIND



We get a version similar to the previous one, also very practical and chosen by girls on Instagram. These are cord sandals in a natural shade, Slip On. To have

neat measuring cup design, with narrow, interlocking straps at the front, a round toe and a flat sole. You can find them for 66 euros, between 34 and 46.