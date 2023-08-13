FDA approves first pill to treat postpartum depression

The US Drug Regulatory Agency (FDA) today approved the first pill to treat depression, which affects some women after childbirth. This breakthrough is expected to improve the diagnosis and care of a disorder that affects about 500,000 Americans every year.

The arrival of a child brings with it a range of emotions such as love, joy and hope. But it can also cause feelings of frustration and sadness. Ups and downs in mood are common in the first days after childbirth as a result of the great physical and emotional changes that the birth and care of a child brings about. However, for many women, feelings of depression and anxiety can overshadow the arrival of a new child in the family.

According to a study titled “Zuranolone for the Treatment of Postpartum Depression” published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, zuranolone relieves symptoms of depression in just three days. This is the first pill specifically designed for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Zuranolone tablet will be marketed in the United States under the brand name Zurzuvae. It was developed by Sage Therapeutics, a Massachusetts lab that manufactures it in conjunction with Biogen. The drug will be available in the country to prescribers after the FDA completes a mandatory 90-day review of drugs that affect the central nervous system, the lab said.

According to The New York Times, clinical trials have shown the drug to be fast-acting, as it begins to alleviate depression in as little as three days, faster than conventional antidepressants. Also, according to studies, the drug is taken for two weeks, not months.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 1 in 10 mothers suffer from postpartum depression. “At least” means it’s an underdiagnosed condition. There are two reasons why many do not seek help. The stigma of having a mental health illness is one of them. Second, depression occurs at the supposed “happiest moment of your life.”

Not to be confused with the so-called “baby blues”, which is experienced by 80% of new mothers. “Baby blues” usually lasts weeks, depression – more than a year. The former fade over time, depression can develop into rejection of the child and even thoughts of harming yourself and harming the child.