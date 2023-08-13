Filter the allegedly new design of the next PlayStation console

The media week has been difficult for Sony after the alleged image of the new PlayStation 5 Slim console was leaked. Although the Japanese company has not confirmed the existence of such a device. But already on various forums and social networks there is what appears to be a video recording that shows the PS5 S with some adjustments to its design.

Yesterday morning, August 11, an image of the new system saw the light of day, which caught the attention of players and fans of the brand.

Despite the fact that the leak aroused curiosity, it also aroused skepticism of a large part of the community, as it is not known whether it is a real leak or a joke.

The photo was originally posted on a Chinese forum A9VGwhere various media specializing in technology spoke about the PlayStation 5 Slim.

It is speculated that this is the CFI-2016 model, which would have a removable hard drive.

One of the most striking elements is the presence of two black sockets on both sides of the housing. These signs may indicate changes in ventilation or even some new feature introduced by Sony.

The image does not allow you to appreciate at first glance how much the dimensions of the device have changed. Although Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming gave a hint on Twitter (X): PlayStation 5 Slim will have “slightly different dimensions”.

This suggests that Sony can reduce the size of the console without sacrificing its capabilities.