Find out how many people have your name in Spain, their average age and where they live

Maria, Carmen, Laura, Antonio, Manuel or José these are the most common names in Spain, but in the country they live in, they live 48,345,223 peopleaccording to data released this week by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), and there are many more diversity o. With the interactive search engine at the top, you can find out how many people have names like yours or if the name you’re thinking of for your son or daughter is very popular.

So typing any nameIn the search engine, you can find out how many people have this surname in Spain and whether they are men or women, as well as the frequency of this surname in individual provinces and the average age of registered people. Another interesting and curious fact that this INE “widget” offers to access the database of names can be seen in the “graph” option in the lower right corner, which allows you to see the historical evolution of the name from 1930 through the decades.

The most popular male names in Spain

Although among newborns, the most repeated name in 2021 (the last one for which official data was published) was Martin, with 3,459 children so named, the most common male names in Spain are still the most traditional. However, not all of them have a high average age. According to the data published this year for 2022, since it is annual data, it is as follows:

Anthony with 627,738 men of that name, an average age of 57.5, and a greater concentration in Córdoba (65.04‰).

with 627,738 men of that name, an average age of 57.5, and a greater concentration in Córdoba (65.04‰). Manuel with 553,117 men with that surname, an average of 55.9 years, and a higher concentration in Seville (60.55‰).

with 553,117 men with that surname, an average of 55.9 years, and a higher concentration in Seville (60.55‰). Joe with 531,575 men with that surname, an average age of 52.4, and a higher concentration in Lugo (48.90‰).

with 531,575 men with that surname, an average age of 52.4, and a higher concentration in Lugo (48.90‰). Francis with 457,139 men with that surname, an average of 59.1 years, and a higher concentration in Córdoba (50.36‰).

with 457,139 men with that surname, an average of 59.1 years, and a higher concentration in Córdoba (50.36‰). David with 370,270 so-called men, an average age of 33.7 years, and a greater concentration in Guadalajara (21.50‰).

with 370,270 so-called men, an average age of 33.7 years, and a greater concentration in Guadalajara (21.50‰). Juan with 318,707 men of that name and an average age of 56.5, and 170 women of that name also with an average age of 41.9, in addition to a greater concentration in Córdoba (33.70‰).

with 318,707 men of that name and an average age of 56.5, and 170 women of that name also with an average age of 41.9, in addition to a greater concentration in Córdoba (33.70‰). Javier with 308,708 men of that name, an average age of 36.1 years, and a higher concentration in Navarre (21.29‰).

with 308,708 men of that name, an average age of 36.1 years, and a higher concentration in Navarre (21.29‰). Jose Antonio with 300,789 men with that surname, an average of 52.6 years, and a higher concentration in Granada (22.87‰).

with 300,789 men with that surname, an average of 52.6 years, and a higher concentration in Granada (22.87‰). Daniel with 304,423 men of that name and an average age of 29.5, and 50 women of that name also with an average age of 19.4, in addition to a greater concentration in Guadalajara (17.25‰).

with 304,423 men of that name and an average age of 29.5, and 50 women of that name also with an average age of 19.4, in addition to a greater concentration in Guadalajara (17.25‰). Francis Javierwith 284,792 men of that surname, an average of 48.3 years, and a greater concentration in Navarre (24.86‰).

The most popular female names in Spain

As with male names, the most common names for newborn girls do not coincide with any of the most common in Spain. Specifically, it was about Lucyunder which 3,643 children were registered. As for female names, the most popular in Spain are still the most traditional, most of them have an average age of over 50:

Maria Carmen with 636,109 women with that name, an average age of 60.3 years and a higher concentration in A Coruña (46.62‰).

with 636,109 women with that name, an average age of 60.3 years and a higher concentration in A Coruña (46.62‰). Maria with 568,535 women of that name and an average age of 48.3, and 184 men of that name with an average age of 56.2 and a higher global concentration in Jaén (36.27‰).

with 568,535 women of that name and an average age of 48.3, and 184 men of that name with an average age of 56.2 and a higher global concentration in Jaén (36.27‰). Carmen with 357,905 women with that name, an average age of 60.5, and a greater concentration in Córdoba (32.13‰).

with 357,905 women with that name, an average age of 60.5, and a greater concentration in Córdoba (32.13‰). Anna Maria with 268,207 women with that surname, an average of 54.4 years, and a higher concentration in Cádiz (20.94‰).

with 268,207 women with that surname, an average of 54.4 years, and a higher concentration in Cádiz (20.94‰). Maria Pilar with 256,038 women with that name, an average age of 60.2, and a higher concentration in Zaragoza (40.89‰).

with 256,038 women with that name, an average age of 60.2, and a higher concentration in Zaragoza (40.89‰). Laura with 258,046 women with that surname and an average age of 31.6, in addition to a greater concentration in Valladolid (19.80‰).

with 258,046 women with that surname and an average age of 31.6, in addition to a greater concentration in Valladolid (19.80‰). Maria Dolores from 249,875 women with that name, average age 59.7 and higher concentration in Jaén (22.87‰).

from 249,875 women with that name, average age 59.7 and higher concentration in Jaén (22.87‰). Ocher with 249,655 women with that surname, an average of 59.1 years, and a higher concentration in Jaén (19.55‰).

with 249,655 women with that surname, an average of 59.1 years, and a higher concentration in Jaén (19.55‰). Joseph with 247,271 women so named with an average age of 70.1, in addition to a greater concentration in Murcia (28.47‰).

with 247,271 women so named with an average age of 70.1, in addition to a greater concentration in Murcia (28.47‰). Maria Theresawith 243,086 women with that surname, an average of 60.2 years, and a higher concentration in Salamanca (21.07‰).

The most popular names by province

Some differences between the provinces can also be highlighted, as seen in detail below, although the name Anthony Several of them have a great presence and hegemony Maria and Maria Carmen:

alaw : Javier and Maria Carmen.

: Javier and Maria Carmen. albacet : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Alicante : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Almería : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Avila : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. badajoz : Manuel and Maria.

: Manuel and Maria. Balearics : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Barcelona : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Burgos : David and Mary.

: David and Mary. caceres : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Cadiz : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Cantabria : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Castellon: Joseph and Mary.

Joseph and Mary. real city : Antonio and Maria Carmen.

: Antonio and Maria Carmen. Cordova : Antonio and Maria Carmen.

: Antonio and Maria Carmen. Coruna : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Swimming pool : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. Girona : Jordi and Maria.

: Jordi and Maria. Grenade : Antonio and Maria Carmen.

: Antonio and Maria Carmen. Guadalajara : David and Maria Carmen.

: David and Maria Carmen. guipuzcoa : Mikel and Maria Carmen.

: Mikel and Maria Carmen. Huelva : Manuel and Maria.

: Manuel and Maria. Huesca: Antoni and Maria Pilar.

Antoni and Maria Pilar. Jaen : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Lion : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Lleida : Jordi and Maria.

: Jordi and Maria. Rioja : David and Maria Carmen.

: David and Maria Carmen. Lugo: Manuel and Maria Carmen.

Manuel and Maria Carmen. Madrid : Antonio and Maria Carmen.

: Antonio and Maria Carmen. Malaga : Antonio and Maria.

: Antonio and Maria. Murcia: Anthony and Maria.

Anthony and Maria. Navarre : Francisco Javier and Maria Carmen.

: Francisco Javier and Maria Carmen. Ourense : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Asturias : José Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: José Manuel and Maria Carmen. Palencia : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. palm trees : Antonio and Maria Carmen.

: Antonio and Maria Carmen. Pontevedra : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Salamanca : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Santa Cruz in Tenerife: Manuel and Maria Carmen.

Manuel and Maria Carmen. Segovia : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. Seville : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Soria : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. tarragona : José and Maria.

: José and Maria. Teruel : Manuel and Maria Pilar.

: Manuel and Maria Pilar. Toledo : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. Valencia : José and Maria Carmen.

: José and Maria Carmen. Valladolid : David and Maria Carmen.

: David and Maria Carmen. Biscay: Jon and Maria Carmen.

Jon and Maria Carmen. Zamora : Manuel and Maria Carmen.

: Manuel and Maria Carmen. Saragossa : Jesus and Maria Carmen.

: Jesus and Maria Carmen. Ceuta : Mohamed and Maria Carmen.

: Mohamed and Maria Carmen. Melilla: Muhammad and Fatima.

The most popular names among Europeans living in Spain

As for people with other European nationalities living in Spain, data can also be found by digging into the INE statistics. Here are the most common names, respectively, of men and women registered in the country, as they are official figures:

Germany: Michael (649) and Claudia (384).

Michael (649) and Claudia (384). Belgium: Jean Pierre (65) and Nathalie (54).

Jean Pierre (65) and Nathalie (54). Bulgaria: Ivan (1355) and Maria (618).

Ivan (1355) and Maria (618). France: Nicholas (291) and Nathalie (314).

Nicholas (291) and Nathalie (314). Ireland: John (119) and Mary (86).

John (119) and Mary (86). Italy: Marco (2675) and Valentina (1555).

Marco (2675) and Valentina (1555). Lithuania: Tomasz (165) and Christina (217).

Tomasz (165) and Christina (217). Moldova: Jon (478) and Natalia (418).

Jon (478) and Natalia (418). Norway: Terje (52) and Kari (33).

Terje (52) and Kari (33). Netherlands: John (181) and Johanna (91).

John (181) and Johanna (91). Poland: Christopher (300) and Anna (639).

Christopher (300) and Anna (639). Portugal: José Manuel (814) and Maria Fatima (684).

José Manuel (814) and Maria Fatima (684). United Kingdom: David (1482) and Susanna (892).

David (1482) and Susanna (892). Romania: Gheorghe (5799) and Maria (8912).

Gheorghe (5799) and Maria (8912). Russia: Alexander (1195) and Elena (3646).

Alexander (1195) and Elena (3646). Sweden: Aleksander (23 years old) and Anna Maria (31 years old).

Aleksander (23 years old) and Anna Maria (31 years old). Swiss: Peter (102) and Ursula (67).

Peter (102) and Ursula (67). Ukraine: Alexander (2723) and Iryna (2930).

The most popular names among Africans living in Spain

Officially, the INE collects only the most popular surnames of citizens of seven African countries, and these are:

Algeria: Muhammad (2137) and Fatima (396).

Muhammad (2137) and Fatima (396). The Gambia: Ebrim (703) and Fatoumata (333).

Ebrim (703) and Fatoumata (333). Equatorial Guinea: Miguel Angel (55) and Maria Carmen (64).

Miguel Angel (55) and Maria Carmen (64). Mali: Mamadou (1178) and Fatoumata (380).

Mamadou (1178) and Fatoumata (380). Morocco: Mohamed (42,332) and Fatima (19,721).

Mohamed (42,332) and Fatima (19,721). Nigeria: Emanuel (191) and Joy (504).

Emanuel (191) and Joy (504). Senegal:Mamadou (2517) and Fatou (810).

The most popular names among Americans living in Spain

Below you can also see the most common names of American nationals who live in Spain, although some, such as Canada, are not included in the statistics:

Argentina: Miguel Ángel (302) and Maria Florencia (286).

Miguel Ángel (302) and Maria Florencia (286). Bolivia: Juan Carlos (594) and Elizabeth (237).

Juan Carlos (594) and Elizabeth (237). Brazil: Luke (441) and Juliana (431).

Luke (441) and Juliana (431). Red Pepper: Francisco Javier (116) and Maria José (110).

Francisco Javier (116) and Maria José (110). Columbia: Andrés Felipe (1982) and Daniel (1515).

Andrés Felipe (1982) and Daniel (1515). Cuba: Alejandro (349) and Yanet (216).

Alejandro (349) and Yanet (216). Ecuador: Juan Carlos (711) and Maria Fernanda (274).

Juan Carlos (711) and Maria Fernanda (274). USA: David (79) and Mary (54).

David (79) and Mary (54). Honduras: Juan Carlos (250) and Karla Patricia (235).

Juan Carlos (250) and Karla Patricia (235). Mexico: Alejandro (174) and Maria Fernanda (193).

Alejandro (174) and Maria Fernanda (193). Paraguay: Miguel Ángel (228) and Graciela (236).

Miguel Ángel (228) and Graciela (236). Peru: Miguel Ángel (575) and Ana Maria (253).

Miguel Ángel (575) and Ana Maria (253). Dominican Republic: Jose Luis (210) and Elisabeth (154).

Jose Luis (210) and Elisabeth (154). Uruguay: Miguel Ángel (111) and Ana Maria (99).

Miguel Ángel (111) and Ana Maria (99). Venezuela:Juan Carlos (680) and Maria Alejandra (593).

The most popular names among Asians living in Spain

Finally, regarding Asia, these are the countries for which figures have been published and the corresponding top names of their citizens in Spain: